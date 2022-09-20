1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
20 Sep 2022
0

Queen — ABC stuck between a royal and a hard place

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

It was never going to please everybody. Was it too much or was it sensationally executed television and radio?

Given the vocal criticism from all sides, it appears the ABC just couldn’t win with its coverage of the Queen’s death and subsequent ceremonies.

Perhaps it was retired ABC presenter Barry Cassidy who kicked-off the hate-fest.

He took to social media on Monday evening to say:

I suspect the ABC has misread its audience. If you want wall to wall royalty you can get it elsewhere in spades. The ABC is better when it offers an alternative to populism.

However, Cassidy’s assessment of the audience couldn’t have been further from the mark.

According to an ABC spokesman:

The ABC website has peaked at 2.9 million daily unique users and there have been 741,000 users of the ABC News app. ABC TV and ABC news channels achieved combined national reach of 5.5 million viewers from Friday to Sunday.

The audience response shows this coverage is valued by Australians, particularly on our digital and on-demand platforms

Those figures do not include viewers tuning in to last night’s funeral, which was one of the most watched events in history.

There can be no doubt the ABC’s coverage has been divisive, but at this time of mourning for many, only critical voices gained a platform.

There was no voice given to the vast numbers of Australians tuning in to the national broadcaster to follow the death of the woman who, like it or not, was our head of state for 70 years.

READ AMANDA MEADE’S GUARDIAN PIECE

Because of the extensive coverage, the biased ABC haters in the Murdoch media were, initially, flummoxed.

With blanket ABC coverage of the event, they were unable to push their usual unsubstantiated claims of left-wing bias.

Crikey, however, came to their rescue, by publishing a story that 27 ABC journalists and support staff had been flown to Britain to cover the event.

Sky News host Rita Panahi said:

They’ve got about a couple of dozen, plus, over there on our tax dollars.

One has to question, do they need that many people there, given that this is a network that has been pushing the republic with gusto for so long.”

Even supporters of the ABC jumped into the fray, particularly on social media.

They lashed out at the spending, given the ABC’s budgetary restraints.

Former ABC broadcaster Quentin Dempster told the New Daily:

…it’s bullsh-t. It isn’t the biggest story. Climate change is the biggest story, followed by Ukraine and the ever-present danger of nuclear war.

READ THE NEW DAILY ARTICLE

But is it the ABC’s fault that Australia’s head of state lives on the other side of Earth?

The Drum host Ellen Fanning said on social media:

Nonsense. She was our head of State. The fact that she lives in London necessitates travelling there. If you find it bizarre that our Head of State lives in London, that is something Australians will have to sort out in the months and years ahead.

Providing a powerful counterbalance to events was presenter Stan Grant, who bravely and openly questioned why Indigenous Australians had been forgotten in the whole debate.

In an online analysis piece, Stan Grant wrote:

We aren’t supposed to talk about these things this week. We aren’t supposed to talk about colonisation, empire, violence about Aboriginal sovereignty, not even about the republic. Everyone from the prime minister down has told us it is not appropriate.

I’m sure I am not alone amongst Indigenous people wrestling with swirling emotions. Among them has been anger. The choking asphyxiating anger at the suffering and injustice my people endure.

READ THE STAN GRANT ARTICLE

Now that the Queen has been laid to rest, the criticism of the ABC’s coverage can be buried as well.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Election — glowing independent review of ABC coverage
19 Sep 2022
Parliamentary Friends of the ABC
19 Sep 2022
Youth, social media and ABC Friends
16 Sep 2022
Students debate the ABC’s relevance and importance.
16 Sep 2022
Ballarat 90th celebration & book launch
02 Sep 2022
Tulloh — farewell to Australia’s eyes on the world
02 Sep 2022
Public broadcasting — the fight goes global
02 Sep 2022
A unique survey from a unique media initiative
02 Sep 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,312
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
Join Ballarat’s Friends of the ABC on Wednesday the 14th of September, to celebrate ninety years of public broadcasting from the ABC. Commencing at 5pm, attendees will hear from Author Matthew Ricketson and Eugene Duffy, editor of The Courier, Ballarat, will chat about journalism and Matthew’s book Who Needs the ABC? ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
The Public Interest Journalism Initiative (PIJI) a non-partisan, specialist think tank focused on the sustainability of public interest journalism in Australia. New developments have seen Information about radio and TV news outlets involved in public interest journalism, added for the first time to the national news database organised by PIJI.The PIJI is now inviting industry and community members to review the data and suggest additions or changes by the end of October. ow.ly/tB0K50KysC8 ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use