Who are they, and what does it really mean?

As you may be aware, the friends of the ABC include a Canberra based group of ‘Parliamentary’ Friends of the ABC – that is, federal MPs and Senators who wish to acknowledge their friendship of the ABC. At latest advice there are some 45 registered members of that group, which is co-convened by Andrew Wilkie and Rebecca Sharkie.

So, what is this group and what does it do? Well whilst not obviously active (no marches or demonstrations), the group is clearly valuable as a platform to exchange information and lobby in support of the public broadcaster. It was wonderful to see several of the high profile “Teal Candidates” instantly join up.

It probably won’t be a surprise to see that the group is over 80% made up of:

ALP Party members 62%

Independents 20%

However, you might be surprised that there are more Liberal Party members (four) than Greens Party members (three)! But let’s take a closer look at those four Liberals who have joined the Parliamentary Friends of the ABC, and check their voting record on ABC issues.

Sarah Henderson

Has voted consistently for decreasing ABC and SBS funding – at least four times! Dean Smith

Has voted almost always for decreasing ABC and SBS funding, as well as twice voting in favour of privatising the ABC! James Stevens

No voting record. David Van

Has voted consistently for decreasing ABC and SBS funding – at least four times!

Mmm, not very convincing is it.

Another surprising aspect of looking at the voting records, is that there are only ten members of the 2022 Parliamentary Friends who have any voting record on ABC issues. The other 35 members are either new or don’t appear to have taken any interest at all, at least as far as the voting records show.

The other interesting aspect is which parliamentarians haven’t joined the Parliamentary Friends in 2022. There is a long and impressive list of senior MPs and Senators who have in the past voted to protect ABC funding, and deny those trying to privatise it, that aren’t yet members of the Parliamentary Friends of the ABC.

We will need to continue to monitor the membership and activities of Parliamentary Friends, and the voting patterns of its members (and of those that are not members).