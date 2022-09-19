1300 108 126
19 Sep 2022
MPs who have generally and consistently voted in support of the ABC, yet who have not joined Parliamentary Friends in 2022

  • Tim Ayres (Assistant Minister for Trade)
  • Carol Brown (Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport)
  • Anthony Chisholm (Assistant Minister for Regional Development)
  • Patrick Dodson (Chair of Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs)
  • Don Farrell (Special Minister of State, Minister for Trade and Tourism, Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate)
  • Katy Gallagher (Minister for Women, Minister for Finance, Minister for the Public Service, Manager of Government Business in the Senate, Vice-President of the Executive Council)
  • Nita Green (Chair of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, Deputy Chair of Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee)
  • Sue Lines (Chair of Standing Committee on Appropriations, Staffing and Security, Deputy Chair of Joint Committee on the Broadcasting of Parliamentary Proceedings)
  • Jenny McAllister (Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy)
  • Malarndirri McCarthy (Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians, Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health)
  • Louise Pratt (Deputy Government Whip in the Senate, Chair of Finance and Public Administration Legislation Committee, Deputy Chair of Finance and Public Administration References Committee)
  • Tony Sheldon (Chair of Education and Employment Legislation Committee, Deputy Chair of Education and Employment References Committee)
  • David Smith (Government Whip)
  • Glenn Sterle (Chair of Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee, Deputy Chair of Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee)
  • Matt Thistlethwaite (Assistant Minister for Defence, Assistant Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Assistant Minister for the Republic, Deputy Chair of Joint Select Committee on Road Safety)
  • Anne Urquhart (Government Whip in the Senate, Chair of Standing Committee for Selection of Bills)
  • Murray Watt (Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Minister for Emergency Management)
  • Penny Wong (Minister for Foreign Affairs, Leader of the Government in Senate)
  • Jacqui Lambie – Jacqui Lambie Network
  • Mehreen Faruqi – Australian Greens (Deputy Leader of the Australian Greens)
  • Nick McKim – Australian Greens (Australian Greens Whip)
  • Janet Rice – Australian Greens (Chair of Community Affairs References Committee, Deputy Chair of Community Affairs Legislation Committee)
  • Larissa Waters – Australian Greens (Leader of the Australian Greens in the Senate)
  • Peter Whish-Wilson – Australian Greens

