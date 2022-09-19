MPs who have generally and consistently voted in support of the ABC, yet who have not joined Parliamentary Friends in 2022
- Tim Ayres (Assistant Minister for Trade)
- Carol Brown (Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport)
- Anthony Chisholm (Assistant Minister for Regional Development)
- Patrick Dodson (Chair of Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs)
- Don Farrell (Special Minister of State, Minister for Trade and Tourism, Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate)
- Katy Gallagher (Minister for Women, Minister for Finance, Minister for the Public Service, Manager of Government Business in the Senate, Vice-President of the Executive Council)
- Nita Green (Chair of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee, Deputy Chair of Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee)
- Sue Lines (Chair of Standing Committee on Appropriations, Staffing and Security, Deputy Chair of Joint Committee on the Broadcasting of Parliamentary Proceedings)
- Jenny McAllister (Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy)
- Malarndirri McCarthy (Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians, Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health)
- Louise Pratt (Deputy Government Whip in the Senate, Chair of Finance and Public Administration Legislation Committee, Deputy Chair of Finance and Public Administration References Committee)
- Tony Sheldon (Chair of Education and Employment Legislation Committee, Deputy Chair of Education and Employment References Committee)
- David Smith (Government Whip)
- Glenn Sterle (Chair of Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee, Deputy Chair of Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee)
- Matt Thistlethwaite (Assistant Minister for Defence, Assistant Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Assistant Minister for the Republic, Deputy Chair of Joint Select Committee on Road Safety)
- Anne Urquhart (Government Whip in the Senate, Chair of Standing Committee for Selection of Bills)
- Murray Watt (Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Minister for Emergency Management)
- Penny Wong (Minister for Foreign Affairs, Leader of the Government in Senate)
- Jacqui Lambie – Jacqui Lambie Network
- Mehreen Faruqi – Australian Greens (Deputy Leader of the Australian Greens)
- Nick McKim – Australian Greens (Australian Greens Whip)
- Janet Rice – Australian Greens (Chair of Community Affairs References Committee, Deputy Chair of Community Affairs Legislation Committee)
- Larissa Waters – Australian Greens (Leader of the Australian Greens in the Senate)
- Peter Whish-Wilson – Australian Greens