Youth, social media and ABC Friends

ABC Friends Victoria has engaged Elizabeth Fouldes to take on the role of Youth Engagement and Social Media Officer.

Elizabeth, who will introduce herself in our next e-news, will write regular updates on our work to engage new, younger audiences.

In the meantime, Tom Hall, who successfully managed our very effective social media campaign in the lead up to the Federal Election and who has stayed on until we could engage a new Youth Engagement officer, writes today about the importance of social media for an organisation like ABC Friends Victoria.

During the 2022 Federal Election campaign, ABC Friends Victoria was able to effectively leverage social media platforms to expand the audience of Victorians aware of how their vote could influence the future course of the ABC. Essentially delivered as education via social media, we created and published infographics, key news explainers and videos that provided social media users with an understanding of the ongoing changes in attitude and policy among the political parties towards the ABC. Alongside this internally created content, we shared articles, videos and other news concerning the ABC relating to the federal election.

It is tricky to fully quantify how directly significant ABC Friends Victoria’s social media presence was on the outcome of the federal election, but we can draw comfort from several swings in key Victorian marginal seats and the broader election result leading to a government more supportive of the ABC than its predecessor.

As we look ahead, social media will continue to be an important tool for ABC Friends Victoria to build engagement with new, younger audiences. Yet as we reflect back to even earlier this year, the global social media landscape is rapidly evolving. Legacy social media platforms including Facebook and recently Instagram, are losing traction in usership and engagement among younger audiences.

Attributed to changes in algorithms and a general decline in user experience, Facebook and Instagram are beginning to represent something different among younger audiences. Facebook and Instagram users are becoming increasingly aware of the difficulties in viewing and engaging with meaningful content published by friends, family and associates, with the algorithms on these platforms conversely favouring a feed of commercial news and branded information that lends itself to greater monetisation for the platform owners.

These changes do not indicate social media is now any less important to ABC Friends Victoria in engaging with younger audiences, but they do imply that we need to be cognisant of other platforms like TikTok. In looking specifically at the success of TikTok, the platform’s algorithm, a computer-generated process for determining what content appears next for each individual user, places greater emphasis on content important to the individual user.

TikTok’s increasing relevance to younger audiences highlights how ABC Friends Victoria’s best step forward will be to engage with younger audiences in the environment where they want to listen, view and engage with matters that are important to them.