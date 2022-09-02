1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
02 Sep 2022
0

Tulloh — farewell to Australia’s eyes on the world

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Generations of ABC journalists, editors and videographers bade farewell yesterday (1 September, 2022) to ABC TV’s first Foreign Editor, John Tulloh, who is being remembered as one of the broadcaster’s most influential, internationally renowned newsgatherers.

For about 20 years, “JT,” as he was affectionately known, supervised the coverage of every major global event, from the fall of the Berlin Wall to Tiananmen Square, the September 11 attacks to wars in the Balkans and Middle East.

READ THE ABC ALUMNI’S OBITUARY

Often, he would draw on his long friendships with former colleagues at other international broadcasters to ensure ABC stories were delivered to the audience well and on time.

Retired Chief Foreign Correspondent, Phil Williams wrote:

A mentor, a gentle critic, he made us all better at what we did. Perhaps no single person contributed more to Australia’s knowledge of the wider world than JT.

Tulloh’s funeral service was held not far from the ABC’s “Northern Beaches Bureau” — the name given to his Sydney home by the many correspondents who relied on their editor’s commitment to be available on the telephone at any time.

Recently appointed ABC News Director Justin Stephens, and former foreign correspondent and ABC Editorial Director Craig McMurtrie paid their respects, with ABC (and CNN) veteran Ian Macintosh, who undertook six foreign postings for ABC News, calling John “One of a handful of the best newsgatherers in the world,” which was a statement nobody could contest, given John’s background and reputation from London to New York and beyond.

Also speaking at the funeral, former foreign correspondent and news executive Walter Hamilton said that, though JT was a producer of high standards, his manner meant that a correspondent would only realise they had been criticised well after the event.

In a tribute, Walter Hamilton wrote:

Tulloh wanted value-added stories from his correspondents, not pieces rehashed from briefings or handouts. He wanted stories that captured the mood and attitudes of ordinary people in middle America or downtown Tokyo, not merely the contesting elites. He deeply regretted the homogenisation of news

READ WALTER HAMILTON’S TRIBUTE

In his 40-year TV journalism career, which began at the then British-based international news agency Visnews, Tulloh witnessed the transition from film to digital file, telex to email, and shipment to satellite feed.

David Brill, a distinguished cameraman who knew him well, said: “The great thing about Tulloh was the consistency and loyalty of his friendships.”

READ MORE ABC TRIBUTES

A large contingent of some of the ABC News Division’s most important figures from the last 40 years attend the funeral service, including former and serving ABC foreign correspondents Michael Brissenden and Eric Campbell and former news executive Paul William.

A towering former foreign correspondent and News Director Max Uechtritz was a pallbearer along with one of Australia’s most awarded international cameramen, Louis Eroglu.

Sadly, John’s beloved wife Barbara was unable to attend the service for health reasons, but his sisters, who are resident in France and South Australia, joined Barbara watching the event on an internet live stream.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Save the date — Ballarat 90th celebration
02 Sep 2022
Public Broadcasting — the fight goes global
02 Sep 2022
A unique survey from a unique media initiative
02 Sep 2022
Gael Jennings – it will be difficult and take time!
16 Aug 2022
Experts on the ABC at the Writer’s Festival
16 Aug 2022
Save the date – meet the Minister
16 Aug 2022
ABC Alumni precious memories
16 Aug 2022
Albo — An ABC speech for the ages
16 Aug 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,313
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

7 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
In June this year, Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke announced his intention to develop a new National Cultural Policy, to be delivered before the end of the year. ABC Friends Victoria hopes the policy will recognise the voice of the ABC as a key supporter of Australian artists, filmmakers, musicians, performers and other contributors to our cultural landscape. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
Following on from the highly successful series Old People's Home for 4-Year-Olds, comes Old People's Home for Teenagers. With the first episode premiering on August 30th, the ABC is back with an insightful and warming social experiment to explore the benefits of intergenerational interaction during an epidemic of loneliness.#abcfriendsvic #ABCFriends #abcaustralia #auspol #australia #Abcnews #abckids #abcme #behindthenews #abciview #iView #australia #abcaustralia #journalism #victoria #nonprofit #pressfreedom #HandsOffOurABC #kidstv #education #Sentertainment #aussiekids ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use