Join Ballarat’s Friends of the ABC to mark ninety years of public broadcasting from the ABC.

Author Matthew Ricketson and Eugene Duffy, editor of The Courier, Ballarat, will chat about journalism and Matthew’s book Who Needs the ABC?

When: Wednesday 14th September

Where: Ballarat Library, 178 Doveton Street Nth, Ballarat

5:00 p.m. – ABC 90th anniversary celebration with cake and refreshments

5:30 p.m. – book launch and discussion

Booking link coming soon