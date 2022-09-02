1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
02 Sep 2022
0

A unique survey from a unique media initiative

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Information about radio and TV news outlets involved in public interest journalism has been added for the first time to the national news database complied by the Public Interest Journalism Initiative (PIJI).

The Australian Newsroom Mapping Project (ANMP) is designed to show the health of public interest journalism across Australia. Data is compiled and analysed on news production and availability at the community, local, metropolitan, state and national levels before being added to the searchable index – the first of its kind in Australia.

PIJI researchers look at three key themes: diversity, community value and support, and investment and financial sustainability.

The aim of the ANMP is to identify communities without fair and equal access to public interest journalism and local news, particularly during emergencies.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ANMP

Broadcasters across Australia

Some 400 radio and television records have now been added to the database, based on publicly available data from the Australian Media and Communications Authority (ACMA) and an audit by PIJI researchers for evidence of public interest journalism production at each station.

In making information about broadcasters available, the PIJI has displayed publishers and broadcasters separately because of the difference in their geographies:

  • print and digital outlets are represented by the local government areas that they report on (production)
  • radio and television outlets are represented by the local government areas where they are licensed to broadcast (availability).

This relates to the bigger geographic footprint of broadcasters, whose licences may allow transmission rights across half of Australia, but they may not necessarily be available and producing news in every area covered by the license.

The PIJI is unable to independently verify news production for broadcasters as there is no reliable public archive for broadcast news. This means that live streams, where available, need to be assessed, which is beyond PIJI staff or financial resources.

ACCESS THE BROADCASTERS’ DATABASE

Have input

The PIJI is now inviting industry and community members to review the data and suggest additions or changes by the end of October. This content will be assessed, with updated broadcast data to be provided in the monthly data report from November.

PROVIDE FEEDBACK HERE

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Public Broadcasting — the fight goes global
02 Sep 2022
Gael Jennings – it will be difficult and take time!
16 Aug 2022
Experts on the ABC at the Writer’s Festival
16 Aug 2022
Save the date – meet the Minister
16 Aug 2022
ABC Alumni precious memories
16 Aug 2022
Albo — An ABC speech for the ages
16 Aug 2022
Promise — unmuffling Australia’s overseas voice
15 Aug 2022
Latest ABC Friends “Update” magazine
15 Aug 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,313
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

7 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
In June this year, Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke announced his intention to develop a new National Cultural Policy, to be delivered before the end of the year. ABC Friends Victoria hopes the policy will recognise the voice of the ABC as a key supporter of Australian artists, filmmakers, musicians, performers and other contributors to our cultural landscape. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
Following on from the highly successful series Old People's Home for 4-Year-Olds, comes Old People's Home for Teenagers. With the first episode premiering on August 30th, the ABC is back with an insightful and warming social experiment to explore the benefits of intergenerational interaction during an epidemic of loneliness.#abcfriendsvic #ABCFriends #abcaustralia #auspol #australia #Abcnews #abckids #abcme #behindthenews #abciview #iView #australia #abcaustralia #journalism #victoria #nonprofit #pressfreedom #HandsOffOurABC #kidstv #education #Sentertainment #aussiekids ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use