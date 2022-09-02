ABC Classical – audience diversity?

Dear Editor

Over the weekend I was talking with several like-minded people and our conversation lead to a discussion of what we recalled of Australia’s original multi-cultural policies. We agreed that attitudes related to these had moved onto an acceptance of cultural ‘diversity’ terminology as a more relevant practical expression of multiculturalism. We then looked at what organisations or agencies lagged behind in updating their policies of interaction with an even more culturally diverse community.

Discussion included the ABC, in particular the ABC’s Classical music FM station, and it seemed very much out of step with obvious contemporary societal needs. SBS has approached the issue in practical ways such as providing other language news and current affairs stations for a number of nationalities or else recognising these cultural groups in existing station programs. We agreed that there is probably no need for the ABC to intrude on SBS’s policy basis.

However……there’s still the big issue of the Arts and Music. Definitions of ‘Classic’ differ a bit and the Oxford dictionary indicates origins in the arts of ancient Greece or Rome ( only to be expected). Other definitive sources give a much broader interpretation and refer to all cultures having historic and contemporary classic forms. With this in mind, and considering the cultural make up of contemporary Australia, where can we listen (in the ABC’s ‘Classic’ programming) to examples of classical music from say, China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Japan or any Middle Eastern country for that matter? Surely a government funded agency supposedly serving (and supporting) Australian cultural needs should be representing them in a national radio transmission.

People from the countries mentioned (there are more) listening to our national broadcaster must get a pretty weird impression of Australia and Australian cultural policy and must feel just a tad ignored.

It’s not only individuals from other cultures that must feel a bit neglected. Personally I like listening to exemplary music from other cultures and I surely can’t be alone. The anachronistic attitude of the ABC also affects even the programming choice in western ‘classic’ music. When was the last time we heard a composition by John Cage or any other innovative western composer? (although many would argue that even John Cage could not now be considered ‘contemporary’)

To ‘top it off’ I just picked up a booklet for Seniors Week in October. At the back there are at least 8 pages dedicated to other languages/ nationalities represented in the program. You guessed it! Yes I’m a senior….. but I could also be a senior former Vietnam refugee.

Looking forward to responses from readers on this issue.

Regards

Michael Young

