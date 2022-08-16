1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
16 Aug 2022
0

Save the date – meet the Minister

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

We are thrilled to announce that new Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has agreed to speak to an ABC Friends Victoria audience on the evening of 14 November.

The Member for the NSW seat of Greenway, since 2010, Michelle was the Shadow Minister for Communications from 2013 to 2015 before resuming the role again in 2016. She remained in this position until being sworn in as Minister on 1 June.

Read more about Michelle and her commitment to the ABC here

We are now busy finalizing the event details, including the venue, but the event will be held in the CBD and accessible by public transport.

In the meantime, please include the date in your diaries.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Gael Jennings – it will be difficult and take time!
16 Aug 2022
Experts on the ABC at the Writer’s Festival
16 Aug 2022
ABC Alumni precious memories
16 Aug 2022
Albo — An ABC speech for the ages
16 Aug 2022
Promise — unmuffling Australia’s overseas voice
15 Aug 2022
Latest ABC Friends “Update” magazine
15 Aug 2022
Labor — what can the ABC expect?
02 Aug 2022
ABC Board – stacked to the rafters
02 Aug 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,314
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

6 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
“No government should fear the ABC - unless it fears the truth. A government of integrity and transparency should welcome the accountability that a strong, properly resourced public broadcaster brings.”Anthony Albanese and the Federal Government are demonstrating strong support for the ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
The ABC board is responsible for the ABC's operations and for ensuring that the gathering of news and information is impartial and its presentation accurate. For the ABC to secure a positive future, the board must be free from political interference to ensure that journalists are supported in the fearless pursuit of truth-telling. ... See MoreSee Less

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use