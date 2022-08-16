Save the date – meet the Minister

We are thrilled to announce that new Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has agreed to speak to an ABC Friends Victoria audience on the evening of 14 November.

The Member for the NSW seat of Greenway, since 2010, Michelle was the Shadow Minister for Communications from 2013 to 2015 before resuming the role again in 2016. She remained in this position until being sworn in as Minister on 1 June.

We are now busy finalizing the event details, including the venue, but the event will be held in the CBD and accessible by public transport.

In the meantime, please include the date in your diaries.