Gael Jennings – it will be difficult and take time!

On 3 August, former ABC broadcaster Dr Gael Jennings AM spoke optimistically about the future of the ABC under the recently elected ALP Government but warned that enormous damage has been done by the former Government’s time in office.

Speaking during a webinar organised by ABC Friends Bendigo, Dr Jennings (whose impressive career was profiled in the lead up to the event) said that the effects of more than a decade of Coalition Budget cuts will not be resolved quickly.

She told attendees that damage has not only been done financially, but also to the morale of staff still working at the ABC. She said a lot of work would be needed to restore staff confidence, particularly after the loss of Radio Australia and so many current affairs, arts and science programs.

She also warned that the legacy of the past decade would remain through the presence on the ABC Board of the Coalition’s ‘captain’s picks’.

With more than 1000 staff cut as a result of Coalition funding cuts. Dr Jennings said existing staff are doing five times the amount of work to try to maintain the high standards they themselves expect from the ABC.

Dr Jennings said she was hopeful that the ALP Government’s commitment to move the ABC to five-year funding will “safeguard against those arbitrary cuts and political interference that we’ve seen”.

Discussing accusations of bias directed to the ABC, Dr Jennings said that only one breach of impartiality had been detected during nineteen independent reviews – which was a far greater level of scrutiny than faced by the Murdoch media.

Dr Jennings said that in a time when fake news has become dominant, the need for a robust, independent and fearless public broadcaster is more urgent than ever.