Experts on the ABC at the Writer’s Festival

Recently released publication, Who Needs the ABC? will be the focus of a panel discussion featuring ABC Alumni Chair, Jonathan Holmes, on 9 September.

The book by Matthew Ricketson and Patrick Mullins was discussed at ABC Friends Victoria’s webinar in the lead up to the Federal election.

The 9 September panel at the Athenaeum Theatre will also feature Judith Brett, Emeritus Professor of Politics at La Trobe University, Osman Faruqi, Culture News Editor for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald and the co-authors in conversation with Sophie Black.

The event is part of the Melbourne Writers Festival running from 8 – 11 September.