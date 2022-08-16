ABC Alumni precious memories

To celebrate the ABC’s 90th anniversary, former staff members are looking back at their experiences with the national broadcaster.

Three new features have now been added to the ABC Alumni website – two also celebrating the recent 30th anniversary of Foreign Correspondent.

In How to Persuade a Prince, former ABC radio and television journalist, Sharon Carleton, tells the story behind a then unprecedented interview with Prince Charles in 1993 – at the height of the scandals regarding the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana – about his views on sustainability and biodiversity.

Carleton writes about how it took the support of former Governor-General Bill Hayden and leading English conservationist, Dr Jonathon Porritt, and the international reputation of Radio National’s The Science Show, to secure the interview.

The program focused on the work of then 85-year-old, self-taught natural scientist Miriam Rothschild, who was helping the Prince to plant wildflowers at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

Carleton said that Prince Charles was clearly concerned about the deteriorating environment, the need to care for wild flora and fauna, and how to farm sustainably – views for which he was derided at the time but can now be seen as remarkably prescient.

I want to try and leave something better behind than I found. We need to make sure that we look after the countryside and our environment in a way that doesn’t prejudice our grandchildren’s chances. This is really what lies behind what is now described as sustainable development.

Award winning produce Vivien Altman provides a fascinating insight into the highly dangerous and difficult time she spent in Colombia in the early 2000s when it was immersed in Latin America’s longest-running civil war. Altman brings to life the barriers she and her ABC colleagues overcame to secure key interviews with leaders of the period, including then President Alvaro Uribe.

And while Altman’s descriptions of the period are well worth reading, her afterword also brings readers up to the recent election of the country’s first left-wing President, Gustavo Petro, and first Afro-Colombian Vice President Franca Marquez, who won the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2018 for mobilising women against illegal mining.

Former Executive Produce Greg Wilesmith pays tribute to the many reporters, producers, researchers, camera crews and editors who have all made Foreign Correspondent the ABC’s flagship internationally focused program for 30 years.

Wilesmith, who worked on the program from 13 years, talks about the extreme patience required to set up stories in Africa, Asia, South America and the Pacific in the 1990s when the show began. And how, while mobile phones are now commonplace across the world, you still need enormous patience, determination and skill to bring Foreign Correspondent’s feature-length stories to the screen.