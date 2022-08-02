Vic news and opportunities

Zoom with Dr Gael Jennings AM

ABC Friends Bendigo presents a Zoom with Dr Gael Jennings AM. Originally qualified as a research scientist in medicine, Dr Gael Jennings helped shape science reporting and analysis on Australian television for over 25 years, as presenter, interviewer, and factual content developer and at ABC TV. She contributed to Australia’s creative underpinning and intellectual infrastructure as Director of over a dozen national and state NGO Boards in the arts, media and sciences, and has for 3 decades helped drive public discourse on Australia’s identity and response to global change in her roles as political and social analyst and presenter on ABC TV, radio and SBS TV, international and national keynote speaker, and panel facilitator.

At the University of Melbourne, she is researching the effect of the internet on the neurophysiology of the brain, and the impact of new media on women, including social attitudes towards them and violence against them. Combining 30 years high level media experience with science in everyday life, Jennings is innovative and evidence-based in a time of unsubstantiated online opinion. In 2020, Dr Gael Jennings was awarded an Order of Australia award, AM, for significant service to science, and to the broadcast media.

Gael Jennings on Zoom – 7pm, Wednesday, 3rd August. – For Zoom link, email: For Zoom link, email: abcfriendsbendigo@gmail.com

Youth engagement

ABC Friends Victoria recognises the importance of engaging with a younger audience who are not always aware of the role of the ABC nor its perilous position to continue to deliver on its charter. We employed a part time Youth Engagement Officer in 2020 and a Social Media Officer throughout the election campaign. The work of these two has meant that we are now reaching many more of this demographic. Hence ABC Friends Vic has decided to appoint another part time Youth Engagement Officer. Advertisements have gone out and interviews will be conducted shortly.

‘Pitch This’ competition

The Public Relations Institute of Australia runs an industry respected competition for PR students each year. This year the topic is ABC Friends and students will be asked to develop a ‘pitch’ for us to use to specifically engage younger people. Entries close at the end of October when each state selects one entry for the final. The winner will be announced on 10 November.