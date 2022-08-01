1300 108 126
01 Aug 2022
0

Zoom with Dr Gael Jennings AM

ABC Friends Bendigo presents a Zoom with Dr Gael Jennings AM.

Originally qualified as a research scientist in medicine, Dr Gael Jennings helped shape science reporting and analysis on Australian television for over 25 years, as presenter, interviewer, and factual content developer and at ABC TV. She contributed to Australia’s creative underpinning and intellectual infrastructure as Director of over a dozen national and state NGO Boards in the arts, media and sciences, and has for 3 decades helped drive public discourse on Australia’s identity and response to global change in her roles as political and social analyst and presenter on ABC TV, radio and SBS TV, international and national keynote speaker, and panel facilitator.

At the University of Melbourne, she is researching the effect of the internet on the neurophysiology of the brain, and the impact of new media on women, including social attitudes towards them and violence against them.

Combining 30 years high level media experience with science in everyday life, Jennings is innovative and evidence-based in a time of unsubstantiated online opinion.

In 2020, Dr Gael Jennings was awarded an Order of Australia award, AM, for significant service to science, and to the broadcast media.

Gael Jennings on Zoom
7pm, Wednesday, 3rd August.
For Zoom link, email: abcfriendsbendigo@gmail.com

