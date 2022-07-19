1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
19 Jul 2022
0

The future of the ABC – time to refocus and revitalise?

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Respected Children’s Television pioneer Patricia Edgar has called for a complete reset of the ABC guided by a new strategy developed through a national summit attended by “the most fertile minds across all areas of knowledge, not just broadcasting and media”.

The ABC’s 90th anniversary on 1 July, and the election of a less ideologically opposed Albanese government, have provided an opportunity for new thoughts and ideas about the ABC’s future. ABC Friends Victoria members were asked to share their own ideas in the lead up to the anniversary.

Ms Edgar says that the ABC’s future will not be assured unless there are significant changes made.

With an institution as vital as the public broadcaster to our national and democratic well-being, you do not tinker, you have a fundamental rethink. Success and advancement do not follow from grafting new things upon old.

The ABC must either redefine their role, refocus, be strengthened and revitalised, or public broadcasting will fail and die.

Ms Edgar says that any new strategy has to acknowledge the world the ABC is operating in today – a media and social landscape indelibly affected by the internet; a much bigger and culturally diverse population of more “knowing and demanding beings”; a gig based working economy and a world changed forever by the global pandemic.

The audience is a completely different beast, in fact multiple beasts.

And while there are roles that the ABC must continue to fill – national reach; comprehensive news and current affairs; pre-school educational programming and restrengthening of the ABC’s `soft power’ in the Pacific, the broadcaster “cannot be all things to all people” and cannot ignore financial realities.

… budget considerations constrain choices. Comprehensive programming and entertainment may not be achievable, but well-chosen comedy and drama are great ways to explore our narrative.

Read the full article on Pearls & Irritations

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Youth engagement – the ABC’s future needs younger Friends
19 Jul 2022
Media freedom – a serious challenge for the new government
19 Jul 2022
Media regulation – bring back Finkelstein!
19 Jul 2022
Changing of the chairs – inaugural President retires
18 Jul 2022
Sky News doubles down on ABC attack
18 Jul 2022
Qantas – Fears for editorial independence
05 Jul 2022
7.30 – Sales sails
05 Jul 2022
Librarians – Overwhelming community support
04 Jul 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,314
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
As commercial networks continue to reduce their output of Children's programs, the ABC remains strong in delivering an array of entertaining and educational content to children across Australia. #abcappreciation #abckids #abcme #bluey #gardeningaustralia #HardQuiz #abctv #abciview #australiantv #abcfriendsvic #ABCFriends #abcaustralia #auspol #federalbudget #AustralianPolitics #ausunions #DefendMediaFreedom #australia #abcaustralia #journalism #victoria #nonprofit #PressFreedom #HandsOffOurABC ... See MoreSee Less

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
To celebrate the ABC’s 90th birthday and look ahead to the future, we asked our members for ideas to guide the ABC beyond its 90th anniversary to its centenary. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
The recent announcement by ABC management that 75 staff and contract librarians and archivists across the country would be laid off, has prompted widespread outcry from a large number of individuals and organisations. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use