Royal Commission into Murdoch?
Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission (AFMRC) have launched a phone application where you can report breaches of media codes.
As the App says:
Whether its spreading lies about climate change, or smear-campaigns on political parties, AFMRC wants to call time on the Murdochs using their News Corporation empire to push their political agenda under the guise of ‘news’
And who/what is Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission?
The app has a full explanation, “..is a new organisation to supercharge the campaign taking on Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s insidious power over journalism, governments and our future.”
