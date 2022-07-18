1300 108 126
18 Jul 2022
0

Royal Commission into Murdoch?

Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission (AFMRC) have launched a phone application where you can report breaches of media codes.

As the App says:

Whether its spreading lies about climate change, or smear-campaigns on political parties, AFMRC wants to call time on the Murdochs using their News Corporation empire to push their political agenda under the guise of ‘news’

And who/what is Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission?

The app has a full explanation, “..is a new organisation to supercharge the campaign taking on Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s insidious power over journalism, governments and our future.”

The site is authorised by Sally Rugg in Carlton.

download the app here

