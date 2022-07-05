ABC Friends Western Melbourne at the Williamstown Literary Festival

On the 18th and 19th of June ABCF Western Melbourne were invited to hold a stall at the prestigious Williamstown Literary Festival.

Twelve ABCF volunteers operated the stall over the two days and engaged in many interesting and productive interactions with other stall holders and the many members of the public who attended the event.

A surprising number of people had a personal connection to the ABC. Some proud parents mentioning that their children had worked or were working for the ABC. Many people were interested in the ABCF stickers, pamphlets and the very desirable ABCF pens. A lolly jar also lured people to the stall and some new members were recruited to our ranks.

The ABCF volunteers enjoyed their time talking to the many people who appreciated our national broadcaster. The festival organisers, Jane Finemore (Director of the Festival) and Sandy Cull (stall organiser) were very welcoming and went out of their way to ensure all our needs were met. News presenter on ABC Breakfast and journalist Lisa Millar and senior reporter for the ABC Ben Knight also dropped by and expressed their appreciation for our efforts and support.

All the volunteers thought it was a worthwhile exercise and we hope to do the same next year.