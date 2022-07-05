1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
05 Jul 2022
0

ABC Friends Western Melbourne at the Williamstown Literary Festival

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

On the 18th and 19th of June ABCF Western Melbourne were invited to hold a stall at the prestigious Williamstown Literary Festival.

Twelve ABCF volunteers operated the stall over the two days and engaged in many interesting and productive interactions with other stall holders and the many members of the public who attended the event.

A surprising number of people had a personal connection to the ABC. Some proud parents mentioning that their children had worked or were working for the ABC. Many people were interested in the ABCF stickers, pamphlets and the very desirable ABCF pens. A lolly jar also lured people to the stall and some new members were recruited to our ranks.

Anne-Maree Newbold and Philip Corser of ABC Friends Western Melbourne

The ABCF volunteers enjoyed their time talking to the many people who appreciated our national broadcaster. The festival organisers, Jane Finemore (Director of the Festival) and Sandy Cull (stall organiser) were very welcoming and went out of their way to ensure all our needs were met. News presenter on ABC Breakfast and journalist Lisa Millar and senior reporter for the ABC Ben Knight also dropped by and expressed their appreciation for our efforts and support.

All the volunteers thought it was a worthwhile exercise and we hope to do the same next year.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Qantas – Fears for editorial independence
05 Jul 2022
7.30 – Sales sails
05 Jul 2022
Librarians – Overwhelming community support
04 Jul 2022
Raise your glasses to the health of the ABC
04 Jul 2022
What’s happening in July
04 Jul 2022
Under 40 and can write? This is for you!
04 Jul 2022
Auntie’s 90th birthday milestone
04 Jul 2022
Pitching the ABC to youth
04 Jul 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,315
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

1 week ago

ABC Friends Victoria
The ABC turns 90 this year and ABC Friends Victoria is here to celebrate this significant milestone. The public broadcaster remains Australia's most trusted media organisation, delivering news, entertainment and investigative reporting across a variety of channels and platforms. ... See MoreSee Less

Learn More

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use