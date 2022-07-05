1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
05 Jul 2022
0

7.30 – Sales sails

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

An ABC era has come to an end with the departure, after almost 12 years, of 7.30 presenter Leigh Sales.

Although not always popular with some ABC Friends, it must be acknowledged that Sales made the programme her own, and is known in the industry for being “unflappable.”

Unlike the previous 7.30 host, Kerry O’Brien, Sales was forced to contend with the hostile audience feedback on social media, much of which was gender-based and quite often overwhelming.

READ A GUARDIAN REPORT ABOUT LEIGH SALES’ DEPARTURE FROM 7.30

What many viewers don’t appreciate is that she had to juggle this demanding role with being a single mother of two boys.

In 2015 she opened up about a potentially fatal medical emergency she suffered during the birth of her second son.

READ A REPORT ABOUT THE MEDICAL EMERGENCY

The incident prompted her to write her third book, Any Ordinary Day, which won the Walkley best non-fiction book award in 2019 — the year she was also appointed as a member of the Order of Australia.

Leigh Sales recently recorded a very personal podcast interview with Mia Freedman.

Sales joined the ABC in Brisbane in 1994 after a brief stint at Channel Nine but she soon moved to the then headquarters at Gore Hill in Sydney as national arts correspondent.

Her meteoric rise continued and by 2001 she found herself reporting from the ABC’s US bureau in Washington DC.

She returned to Australia in 2006 to become National Security Correspondent before being promoted to Lateline co-host in June 2008.

On her last day, Sales posted what friends described as a typically “daggy” video of herself with a coffee and donut.

WATCH LEIGH SALES’ INSTAGRAM VIDEO

Sales has told reporters that she has no idea what she will do in the future, but that she’ll initially be taking six months long service leave so as to spend time with her sons.

She has ruled out moving to a commercial network and looks forward to future work at the ABC.

If you missed it, 7.30 broadcast a special tribute to Leigh Sales on her last day:

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Qantas – Fears for editorial independence
05 Jul 2022
ABC Friends Western Melbourne at the Williamstown Literary Festival
05 Jul 2022
Librarians – Overwhelming community support
04 Jul 2022
Raise your glasses to the health of the ABC
04 Jul 2022
What’s happening in July
04 Jul 2022
Under 40 and can write? This is for you!
04 Jul 2022
Auntie’s 90th birthday milestone
04 Jul 2022
Pitching the ABC to youth
04 Jul 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,315
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

1 week ago

ABC Friends Victoria
The ABC turns 90 this year and ABC Friends Victoria is here to celebrate this significant milestone. The public broadcaster remains Australia's most trusted media organisation, delivering news, entertainment and investigative reporting across a variety of channels and platforms. ... See MoreSee Less

Learn More

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use