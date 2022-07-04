What’s happening in July

Election Wrap up

I think we have all breathed a sigh of relief that the previous government – which was demonstrably anti ABC – is now in opposition. Thank you to everyone for their part in this. If you haven’t seen these articles in the ABC Friends Vic News, this one by Sophie Arnold shows just how important the work by local groups was. https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/2022/05/24/how-the-campaign-unfolded/

The full review of the election by Michael Henry can be found here: https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/2022-ABCFV-Federal-Election-Campaign-Review.-Final..pdf

Congratulations to us for helping install a government that is not anti ABC. However, there is still work to do, as Michael points out in the latest newsletter: https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/2022/06/06/whats-next-for-the-abc-and-friends/

There were changes to electoral rules prior to this election and ABC Friends Victoria will be required for the first time to report some of our expenditure to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). Our Treasurer, Bill Condon and Noga Mizrahi from our office are currently completing this.

Sub-committee reports

Development subcommittee (previously called the Funding Subcommittee)

Some months ago the Funding subcommittee changed its name to the Development subcommittee. The change reflects the need to focus on longer term goals as well as immediate ones, to ensure the future sustainability of ABC Friends Victoria. The ABC will be under various threats into the foreseeable future and we want to make sure we are still here to fight for a well funded, independent, public broadcaster. The subcommittee is in the early stages of how this might be done.

Membership subcommittee

The Membership subcommittee continues to work on ways to expand our membership, especially with groups that are currently not well represented in our membership, but that we know value the ABC. One such demographic is young people, and to this end the subcommittee and Sophie have liaised with the Public Relations Institute of Australia. This year the topic of their student competition ‘Pitch this’, will be around ABC Friends engaging young people.

ABC Friends Vic now has a laptop and an EFT machine that can be borrowed by local groups when they go to stalls. This means that people can sign up to become a member there and then. It was trialled at the Williamstown Literary Festival stall a couple of weeks ago and 3 new members joined. If you would like to use the laptop and EFT machine, please contact the office to arrange pick up and drop off and for someone to show you how to use them.

Communications subcommittee

The Communications subcommittee deserves a break after all the amazing work they did in the election campaign. But they are not resting – they are developing new, non election based resources and working on a strategy for keeping ABC Friends relevant, active and effective. So new resources will be available soon for us to use at stalls etc and there are a number of other initiatives in the pipeline particularly aimed at younger people.

Local Groups subcommittee

The local groups subcommittee has only met once since the election, but we wanted to thank everyone for their amazing work in the campaign. As Michael said in his evaluation, success has many parents, but ABCF was one, and the local groups were a huge part of that.

The recent cuts to the number of Librarians and Archivists at the ABC has reinforced that ABC Friends – and in particular local groups – are still needed. There is some more information below about the cuts and their impact on quality broadcasting – across the board, not just journalism, and a list of people to contact about this. The article in the latest ABC Friends Vic Newsletter discusses the impact on journalism in particular.

The Local Groups subcommittee continues to meet via Zoom so if no-one from your group is currently on this subcommittee and would like to be, please let me know.

Speakers Bank

There have been a few presentations to various groups recently: Phil Corser presented to Banyule U3A on 23 May, Lorraine Harrison and Gai Mooney presented to U3A Altona on 20 June and Phil has another presentation lined up for Main Ridge Probus on 8 July.

I have also attached the presentation that Lorraine and I gave for you to use in part or in whole. This was just as the archivist cuts were announced, so we mentioned them, but will focus on this more in future.

Technology Review

ABC Friends Victoria is conducting a review of our technology. Advances in technology are constantly happening and some of our platforms are no longer optimal. This will improve back end processes and the interface with members and the public. It is a huge undertaking but progressing well and the results of all that work should be seen soon.

Impacts on the ABC due to the loss of Archivists and Librarians.

As mentioned above, this excellent short article in the ABC Friends Vic Newsletter details many of the issues for good journalism that these cuts will have.

Joint statement from the Australian Society of Archivists and Australian Library and Information Association.

https://www.archivists.org.au/about-us/statements/joint-statement-on-abc-staffing-cuts

You can also sign the ALIA open letter here: https://www.alia.org.au/Web/News/Articles/2022/June-2022/Open-letter-on-proposed-cuts-to-ABC.aspx

The National Tribune (June 9, 2022) has an article from the CPSU that notes that the cuts ‘will lead to over 1,200 hours a week of key archival work simply stopping or being pushed onto program makers’.

A number of Radio National programs have taken up the issue recently including The Music Show with Andrew Ford, Philip Adams on Late Night Live and Patricia Karvelos on RN Mornings. Many other presenters are specifically thanking the archivists who have assisted with their programs when they sign off and thank producers, etc.

People to contact re loss of Archivists and Librarians

ABC Managing Director, David Anderson

Managing Director of the ABC

GPO Box 9994 Sydney NSW 2001

Email: david.anderson@abc.net.au

ABC Chair, Ita Buttrose AC, OBE

Chair of the ABC Board

c/o ABC Secretariat

GPO Box 9994 Sydney NSW 2001

Email: board@your.abc.net.au

Minister for Communications, Hon Michelle Rowland

Electoral office:

PO Box 8525

Blacktown, NSW, 2148

Telephone: (02) 9671 4780

Email: Michelle.Rowland.MP@aph.gov.au

Minister for the Arts, Hon Tony Burke

Electoral office:

PO Box 156

Punchbowl, NSW, 2196

Telephone: (02) 9750 9088

Email: Tony.Burke.MP@aph.gov.au

Members of the ABC Board can be contacted using the following details:

c/o ABC Secretariat

14th floor 700 Harris St

Ultimo NSW 2007

Email: board@your.abc.net.au

There is also a form for ABC comments generally on this web page:

https://help.abc.net.au/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000036795

And don’t forget your local member