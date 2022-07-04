Under 40 and can write? This is for you!

A very generous Writing Prize has just been launched by Future Leaders, for the best writing on a topic close to ABC Friends’ heart.

The prize is $10,000 for the best original writing between 4000 and 5000 words on the question:

Is there an ongoing role for publicly funded free media which is without commercial advertising in Australia?

Before you get too excited, please note that the prize is for Australians 40 years and under. The details of the 2022 prize can be found HERE.

ABC Friends is very interested in this new prize, and particularly in the topic for this year. We have embarked on a youth engagement program (see associated e-news items HERE and HERE) and the topic underpins the work of our organisation. We will be very interested to read the winning entry, and hope to publish it in this newsletter as soon as it is available.