04 Jul 2022
0

Pitch this!

Teams of public relations students are about to start competing to develop a communications campaign for ABC Friends to use to raise awareness among young people about the importance of a funded, independent national broadcaster.

Each year, the Public Relations Institute of Australia (PRIA) chooses an organisation to be the focus of its Pitch This competition, which is open to teams of four students from universities across Australia.

These final year students are given a campaign brief with details about the organisation and its communication needs and then required to develop a video presentation and written campaign based on a set budget.

READ ABOUT PITCH THIS ON THE PRIA WEB SITE

Students have been asked to develop a campaign which enables ABC Friends to reach and influence new audiences of young people who will become:

  • more aware of the role and importance of public media
  • aware that the ABC is publicly owned and works for us all
  • aware of what the ABC produces and provides
  • passionate about the future of the ABC and the need to protect it from threats to its independence and effectiveness.

Renewed youth engagement focus

ABC Friends Victoria’s involvement in this competition stems from the very good work undertaken by former Youth Engagement officer, Aynsley Mitchell, during 2021 to find ways to engage a younger audience.

In 2020, ABC Friends Victoria commissioned research into the attitudes of young people (18-40 years) to the ABC and its programs. Respondents loved some ABC programs (e.g., Triple J, Bluey) but were often not aware that these came from the ABC.

There was also limited awareness among this cohort that the ABC is funded by the national government and can face threats to its funding and independence as a result.

Because ABC Friends needs to engage with young people in ways which raise their awareness of the role and importance of public media in Australia, the organisation will soon employ a new Youth Engagement officer to implement a new Youth Engagement Strategy.

This strategy, which will incorporate the ideas which arise from the Pitch This competition, will aim to engage young people who are increasingly looking for independent and factual news and information.

While research consistently shows that the ABC is Australia’s most trusted and valued national institution and its digital capacity is attracting younger audiences, there is still work to be done to ensure that all young people understand that the ABC’s ability to operate effectively is subject to funding from a national government willing to allow it to operate independently and free from political interference.

