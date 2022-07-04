Librarians – Overwhelming community support

The ABC’s decision to drastically cut its library and archives services has prompted a widespread outcry from a large number of individuals and organisations.

It follows a recent announcement by ABC management that 75 staff and contract librarians and archivists across the country would be laid off so that a new digital storage system, with metadata details entered by journalists, could be instituted.

Such is the disquiet within the ABC that two Victoria-based executives have been sent to fly around the country visiting newsrooms to try to sell the idea to staff.

Meanwhile, several open letters and petitions against the move have garnered thousands of signatures, with statements of support being issued by peak bodies.

The Community and Public Sector Union, which covers most ABC staff, is circulating an automated email petition which allows supporters to personalise a pro-forma message about the issue directly to Ita Buttrose.

The letter to Ms Buttrose says:

The ABC has said that this is not a cost-saving proposal and proposed changes have been designed to strengthen and preserve the integrity of our Archives into the future. If this is correct then it is paramount that the ABC immediately halts the proposal, and takes the time that is necessary to consult with the Australian people and its workforce about its long-term plan and commitments to our ABC Archives.

The Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) and the Australian Society of Archivists have so far collected more than 8000 signatories for an open letter it is sending to Ita Buttrose and Managing Director David Anderson.

The letter says:

The growth of digital collections, including born-digital and digitised materials, brings with it challenges such as limits on digital storage, unstable file formats, and the risk of permanent loss when content has not been properly stored or described and so cannot later be found. Journalists, while having many skills, do not have skills in digital collection management and preservation. Professional archivists and librarians do.

Royal Australian Historical Society President Dr Iain Stuart wrote to ABC MD, ABC Chair, the Minister for Communications and the Minister for the Arts:

To suggest replacing the specialist librarian and archivist positions at the ABC with journalists and others without the necessary training and expertise…threatens the integrity and future of the collection. We are concerned at the suggestion that journalists will have the time and the skills required to do the highly specialised work currently undertaken by cataloguers and researchers, such as entering metadata and navigating copyright restrictions.

Many organisations have issued statements in support of the librarians, including:

ABC programme makers have been making some of their own, discreet, on-air protests against the management decision.

Phillip Adams devoted part of a Late Night Live show to interviewing two archivists about the importance of the library and “…the skills archivists bring to their profession that cannot be replaced.”

Other programmes that have made a feature of the archives include Andrew Ford’s The Music Show and RN Breakfast with Patricia Karvelas, with several others making a point of thanking librarians at the end of their programmes.

For any ABC Friends who would like to personally contact the broadcaster about the decision to diminish the archives, we have included details for you below.

ABC Managing Director, David Anderson

Managing Director of the ABC

GPO Box 9994 Sydney NSW 2001

Email: Anderson.David@abc.net.au

ABC Chair, Ita Buttrose AC, OBE

Chair of the ABC Board

c/o ABC Secretariat

GPO Box 9994 Sydney NSW 2001

Email: board@your.abc.net.au

Minister for Communications, Hon Michelle Rowland

Electoral office: PO Box 8525 Blacktown, NSW, 2148

Telephone: (02) 9671 4780

email: Michelle.Rowland.MP@aph.gov.au

Minister for the Arts, Hon Tony Burke

Electoral office: PO Box 156, Punchbowl, NSW, 2196

Telephone: (02) 9750 9088

Email: Tony.Burke.MP@aph.gov.au

Members of the ABC Board can be contacted using the following details:

c/o ABC Secretariat,14th floor 700 Harris St, Ultimo NSW 2007

Email: board@your.abc.net.au