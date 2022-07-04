Birthday wishes…

“My birthday wish for my dear Auntie is that her next 10 years are substantially better than her last 10 years” – our members have their say on the ABC going forward.

Thank you to all of the ABC Friends Victoria members who responded to our call for ideas to guide the ABC beyond its 90th anniversary to its centenary.

While responses varied from short and to the point to longer, more detailed expositions, consistent across all submissions was the passion people feel for their ABC and everyone’s strong desire that the national broadcaster be sufficiently funded and unfettered from political interference.

Maggie and Christian called for improved, factual, impartial reporting of news and current affairs, with ABC TV and Radio journalists more prepared to challenge government decisions and statements, while Heather warned ABC management that social media feedback should be reviewed rather than just dismissed as trolling.

David prescribed five-year funding to nurse back to health an ABC now “malnourished, skin and bones, fat long gone and much vitality and corporate memory a faded past”, while Denise said secure, five-year funding would ensure innovation and capacity for more in-depth exploration of ideas and new developments. Peter suggested legislation to protect the ABC’s future as an independent and fully funded organisation free from advertising.

Diana said the ABC must think bigger when choosing entertainment topics so that more programs can inspire and encourage young people coping with a “worrying future” and several members called for the ABC to be less Sydney-centric going forward.

The arts should be given the same amount of coverage as sport, said Penny, while Lee said the ABC must continue to be ad-free and present independent news reporting, Australian produced content, rural news and emergency services and high quality, free-to-air, nationwide TV and radio.

Joe called on the ABC to invest in a mute button to cut off MPs not answering questions, while Kate said the ABC was going in the wrong direction with such decisions as the sacking of ABC librarians.

90th Birthday prize winner

Congratulations to Jodie Hunter, winner of the $500 90th Birthday prize. Jodie provided a roadmap for the next ten years based on massive re-funding, significant increases in Australian content and more selling of such content to overseas audiences.

Jodie also suggested a new generation of programs such as the D Generation and The Big Gig to develop emerging talent; new shows made outside capital cities and the end of Murdoch and IPA influence over the broadcaster’s future. You can read Jodie’s submission at the bottom of this page.

We will now compile all submissions and make them available through our website. We also plan to pass on a report about the competition and its outcomes to ABC Board Chair Ita Buttrose and Managing Director David Anderson.

Hello

Thank you for the opportunity to express my thoughts regarding the future of the ABC over the next decade.

Firstly, I would like to see the ABC massively re-Funded. Successive governments have reduced the funding of the ABC to the point where investigations are hampered, content production is minimalised and vital services in rural areas are significantly reduced. This is a deliberate move by conservative interests in particular to reduce the power of the ABC so it can be eventually privatised.

Secondly, I would like to see a significant increase in Australian content being made by the ABC. Imagine the benefits if we used Australian books to create new miniseries, longer series, even movies. It would support all aspects of the Arts to produce content here, by Australian authors and writers. Further benefits are created for tourism when we sell the program overseas, just like BBC Worldwide does with its content.

As for specific content, I have a few suggestions.

I remember fondly programs such as The D Generation and The Big Gig from the nineties where emerging talent could spread their wings and develop more skills. So many talented people began long careers because of that opportunity. Having similar programs now, especially in an era where live comedy is being hampered by Covid issues, would help that area of the arts significantly.

I would love to see a regular show on Crafts in Australia. So many of us are interested in making things, from jewellery to woodwork and beyond. The stories of the makers, the process of making and for some, the process of selling those items is a fascinating experience. There are hundreds of thousands of us in Etsy groups and Facebook groups seeking information and assistance with ideas on how to sell our products. A craft show can talk to a wide range of ages and diverse communities and showcase the amazing handmade items being created.

I’d like to see Landline given an extra show per week. Landline is an important voice for the rural sector, but as people have been migrating outwards from the cities in the Covid era, surely this means more interest in rural issues and stories around farming and other business opportunities?

We need a climate change show. It is the most significant issue of our era. Having a show which explores the political issues, the inventions, the areas being impacted would help people understand what is going on and how we can all make changes to lessen the impact.

Lets have more content made in areas beyond Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane. A show that covers areas in the north western part of Australia, from Geraldton to Darwin to Cape York. A Tasmanian show with Tassie stories. A show based in South Australia. Northern Territory stories and interests. Find the talent and give them their voice. The cost cutting has meant the removal of opportunities for so many people beyond the capitals to be heard and seen.

Thirdly, I want the Murdoch and IPA influence removed from the organization. Take those appointed to the board and other areas by the Morrison government out if they are pro-privatisation. People who do not want the ABC to exist should not be involved in its running. I want skilled experienced and passionate people who believe in the role that the ABC has to play in our society to be on the board. Not those who want it privatised, or acting on behalf of rich mates.

So much more to say, but this will do for a start. I am desperately hoping that the removal of the poisonous Morrison government will enable many positive things for the ABC in the future.

Thanks

Jodie Hunter