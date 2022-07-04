1300 108 126
04 Jul 2022
0

Auntie’s 90th birthday milestone

What a Celebration (well, for most of us)!

Our ABC certainly dialled up the party celebrations for its 90th year, with a wonderful 2-hour TV special featuring great visual memories over the years, powerful statements from prominent Australians (Adam Liaw, Amy Shark, Annabel Crabb, Bjorn Ulaveus, Bryce Mills, Cate Blanchett, Christine Anu, Daniel Browning, Hunter Page-Lochard, Ebony Boadu, Kev Carmody, Leah Purcell, Leigh Sales, Magda Szubanski, Michael Hing, Molly Meldrum, Namilla Benson, Richard Roxburgh, Roy & HG, Ross Wilson, Steph Tisdell, Wil Anderson, and many more) on how important the ABC has been for us, them and their careers, and live performances from some of Australia’s best – Missy Higgins, Marcia Hines, the MSO, the cast of Hamilton, and so on. If you missed it, get on to i-View!

‘90 Years of ABC Radio’ was broadcast across our capital city and regional radio networks, also on RN and Radio Australia, on 1 July, hosted by Richard Fidler, featuring presenters past and present looking back on some of the amazing stories, news and music that’s kept Australians entertained and informed across nine decades – Brilliant!

And did you miss the Rage nostalgic trip down memory lane last Saturday night? That’s right, we’re talking GTK, Countdown, Rocturnal, Rock Arena, Recovery and more. Fabulous!

The ABC has been marking its 90th year with dedicated programming on its television, radio, online and social media platforms. Explore the ABC 90: Connecting Australia collection on ABC iview and on ABC listen, ABC listen app.

Is everybody celebrating? Well, we will find out when Sky News goes to air late July with its planned ABC documentary on the ABC, to mark the 90th milestone. The program will be hosted by Chris Kenny, one of the ABC’s fiercest critics. However, so far, things aren’t going quite to plan for Kenny, with a recent slap on the wrist from ABC chair Ita Buttrose, and an absence of any ABC supporters willing to be included in the ‘documentary’.

Ita Buttrose singled out Sky News presenter Chris Kenny during her Andrew Olle address, scolding him for saying she was too old when she was appointed to chair the ABC, aged 77, in 2019.

“I know a bit about career obstacles,” Buttrose said as she glared at Kenny, who was on the Sky News table at the ABC function. “There was always a reason for someone to say no. I was either too young or too old. When I was appointed chair of the ABC, too old. Thank you, Chris Kenny.”

Kenny, an associate editor at the Australian and avowed ABC critic, turned up to the black-tie event at Sydney’s Ivy and told anyone who would listen that he was desperate to get someone from the ABC to talk to him for his Sky News “documentary” about the ABC to mark its 90th birthday. The ‘documentary’ is scheduled to go to air late July. As Kenny said on his show recently, it’s easy to get critics of the ABC on his show but he can’t find any supporters of Auntie prepared to talk to him.

Everyone from Buttrose and managing director David Anderson to ex-ABC staffers Jonathan Holmes (Media Watch) and Jon Faine (ABC Melbourne Radio) have said “thanks, but no thanks” to approaches from Kenny’s producers. As Faine wrote in the Sunday Age: “I do not think it possible for Chris Kenny to present a balanced assessment of the ABC.”

To help Kenny understand what the ABC does for all Australians, we thought we’d help him out with this list … oh, and there’s that extra little thing – Emergency Services.

