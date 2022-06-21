1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
21 Jun 2022
0

ABC Ombudsman to report to whom?

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

The announcement of a new ABC complaints ombudsman, who will answer directly to the board rather than the managing director, has highlighted the political nature of many board appointments.

Although charges that the ABC board has been stacked with political appointees friendly to the former Coalition government are not new, there are fresh fears that the as-yet-unappointed ombudsman could be a new thorn in the side of ABC independence.

Writing in The Conversation recently, Melbourne University journalism academic Denis Muller described the new ombudsman as both another layer of bureaucracy on top of an “onerous” complaints system, and a worrying development for editorial independence.

Denis Muller wrote:

Given most of the complaints that cause trouble for the ABC come from politicians or well-connected people with partisan political interests, that amounts to an outright betrayal of editorial independence.

The upshot is that ABC journalists are now working in an environment where, if their story generates a complaint, it can end up in the hands of an ombudsman appointed by, and answerable to, a board, four of whose members have been either appointed by ministerial fiat outside the independent merit-based system or by a politically loaded panel.

The concerns stem from the fact three of the current ABC non-executive directors — The Chair, Ita Buttrose, Fiona Balfour and Joseph Gersh — were all appointed by the government outside of the correct nomination process, and a fourth, Peter Lewis, was appointed by a panel loaded with openly right-wing members.

While the individual integrity of each of these board members is not under question, the fact that they did not come to their positions through the proper independent process, set in law by a former Labor government, raises questions about their suitability.

READ THE FULL DENIS MULLER ARTICLE

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has also recently raised the issue of the politicisation of the ABC board.

In an article published last month in The Guardian, Mr Rudd wrote that the Coalition government had ignored the independent merit-based selection process for board members (brought in under former Labour Communications Minister Stephen Conroy) so as to “stack” the board with hand-picked candidates.

Kevin Rudd wrote:

This includes Ita Buttrose, a former Murdoch editor and Liberal party fundraiser, as its chair.

At one stage, five of the…government-appointed board members were not recommended on merit.

These appointments risk affecting decision-making at the highest levels.

READ THE FULL KEVIN RUDD ARTICLE

Although the official selection guidelines call for board nominations to be made by a panel on merit based on the candidate’s experience in running broadcasting, financial or other related realms, section 4 of the guidelines allows for the Prime Minister (in the case of the chair), or the Communications Minister to ignore the whole process and make non-recommended appointments simply by announcing them in Parliament.

It may be of interest to note that the ABC’s website page about the board has a link to a “summary of the merit-based appointment process,” which redirects the reader to a Department of Communications page that no longer exists.

GO TO THE ABC BOARD WEBSITE PAGE

The selection criteria for the nominations panel say candidates must have substantial experience in at least one of the following: experience in the media industry or digital technologies; business or financial management; or corporate governance experience, including managing a large or complex operation in the private or public sector.

But an investigation published by The Guardian in September 2018, based on documents it had obtained, found that some of the current directors fall far short of those requirements.

READ THE 2018 GUARDIAN REPORT

For instance, ABC Director Joseph Gersh, who was appointed in May of that year, was shortlisted and interviewed, but was not included in the final report by the nominations panel.

According to The Guardian:

A lawyer, who runs a property investment bank in Melbourne, he was described by the Australian Financial Review’s Joe Aston as “a close confidante of former treasurer, Peter Costello”. As treasurer, Costello appointed Gersh to the Reserve Bank’s payment systems board.

At the same time, current director and Queensland farmer Georgie Somerset was described as one of the then minister’s recommendations.

Somerset has been on the board of the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Queensland and some other not-for-profit roles, but has no broadcasting, digital, or in-depth management experience of a large organisation.

Also in 2018, after the huge disruption caused by the resignation of former Chair Justin Milne and Managing Director Michelle Guthrie, the centrist Australia Institute think tank published a report called “Depoliticising the ABC Board.”

READ THE AUSTRALIA INSTITUTE REPORT

It found that the board appointment process had been “deeply politicised,” and that “basic governance standards had been breached.”

It’s hoped that, under the government of Anthony Albanese, new board appointments will only be selected on merit and as a result of proper processes.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Where would the ABC be without …….. you!
21 Jun 2022
ABC Celebrates its 90th nationwide – and on Sky News?
21 Jun 2022
Carrington — ABC loses content giant
21 Jun 2022
ABC 90 years young: the broadcaster’s cultural and news offerings both key to ensuring future audiences
20 Jun 2022
Two more weeks to look ahead to the next decade and win prizes
20 Jun 2022
Tonight: Ita on Olle (& Ita) on the ABC
17 Jun 2022
Libraries — ABC Move will Diminish News Service
14 Jun 2022
ABC ombudsman reporting to Board only “perilous”: Alumni Chair
07 Jun 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,317
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

7 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
The ABC turns 90 this year, with celebrations running across much of 2022. The key event, a live 90-minute television special, will air on Thursday June 30 - the eve of July 1 and 90 years since the ABC first went to air.The special will connect with ABC studios and presenters across the country to celebrate all things ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use