20 Jun 2022
Two more weeks to look ahead to the next decade and win prizes

With the ABC’s 90th anniversary on 1 July, there are two more weeks left to let us know what you think is needed over the next decade to make sure the ABC reaches its centenary in the best possible shape.

What are the key challenges for the ABC over the next decade? What should the ABC Board focus on as priorities? Should there be major changes or should the ABC to continue as it does now?

With a maximum 1000-word limit – but feel free to send in less – we are very keen to hear your ideas and suggestions.

We will then make these available through our e-news, website and, potentially, a written publication. We will also pass these onto ABC Board Chair Ita Buttrose and Managing Director David Anderson.

One lucky contributor will win $500, while we will also award several ABC Friends prize packs.

Email your thoughts to office@abcfriends.org.au or mail to ABC Friends Inc, Ross House, 247-251 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, Vic. 3000 by 1 July.

Click here to read about the ABC’s planned celebrations: https://about.abc.net.au/press-releases/all-australians-invited-to-join-the-abcs-90th-birthday-celebrations/

 

