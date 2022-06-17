1300 108 126
17 Jun 2022
0

Tonight: Ita on Olle (& Ita) on the ABC

Ita Buttrose will give the annual Andrew Olle Lecture, live on TV tonight, and rumour suggests it will be worth watching. She will pay tribute to Olle, and reflect on her own career in the media. We can expect some interesting reflections from an Australian media icon, plus some humour.

The Andrew Olle Media Lecture will be broadcast live nationally on the ABC News channel just after 9.00pm tonight, Friday 17 June.  It will be repeated on the ABC Main Channel at 2.00pm tomorrow, Saturday 18 June and on ABC Radio Nightlife  from 10.00pm. It will also be available on ABC iview.  Fundraising from the night itself will go towards brain cancer research.

Previous Andrew Olle Media Lecture speakers include Peter FitzSimons, Lisa Wilkinson, Caroline Wilson, Joseph Kahn, Waleed Aly, Helen McCabe, Kate McClymont, Mark Colvin, Laurie Oakes, Ray Martin AM, John Hartigan, John Doyle AM, Lachlan Murdoch, Kerry Stokes AC and Jana Wendt.

 

