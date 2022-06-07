ABC turns 90 on 1 July – look ahead to the next decade and win prizes!

With the ABC about to celebrate its 90th anniversary, we thought it would be timely to ask our members to outline what they think is needed over the next decade to make sure the ABC reaches its centenary in the best possible shape.

What do you think are the key challenges for the ABC over the next decade? What would you like to see the ABC Board focus on as priorities? Do you want to see major changes or for the ABC to continue on as it does now?

With a maximum 1,000 word limit – but feel free to send in less – we are very keen to hear your ideas and suggestions. We will then make these available through our e-news, website and, potentially, a written publication. We will also pass these onto ABC Board Chair Ita Buttrose and Managing Director David Anderson.

One lucky contributor will win $500, while we will also award several ABC Friends prize packs.

Email your thoughts to office@abcfriends.org.au or mail to ABC Friends Inc, Ross House, 247-251 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, Vic. 3000 by 21 June.

Click here to read about the ABC’s planned celebrations: https://about.abc.net.au/press-releases/all-australians-invited-to-join-the-abcs-90th-birthday-celebrations/