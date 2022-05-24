How the campaign unfolded

ABC Friends Victoria decided early last year that we needed to raise awareness about the Coalition’s record on ABC funding and interference long before the election campaign began.

Campaigns were run across social media in the second half of last year and we complemented our social media posts early this year with digital and mobile billboards and flyers outlining the threats to the ABC if the Coalition was returned.

Our billboards – and then during the campaign, our corflutes, posters and flyers – sought to remind people that an independent broadcaster is central to democracy and that the ABC is Australia’s most trusted and valued institution. But, despite this, the Coalition was refusing to restore the cuts to funding during its time in office which had seen the ABC Budget drop by more than $700 million.

These campaigns concentrated on raising awareness about how important an independent, fully-funded national broadcaster is – particularly when a government is actively resisting independent scrutiny.

With links to TV, radio and online ABC coverage, we showed the leading role that the ABC had played in shining a light on gender equality, integrity and climate inaction – the three key issues that largely determined the election outcome.