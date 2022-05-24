Historic election win for …..  the ABC!

ABC Friends wanted a more pro-ABC federal government, and we now have one. Seat by seat, the election result is a resounding victory for the ABC and its supporters.

Success has many parents, but we can say, with genuine satisfaction, that ABC Friends is at least one of the parents of the election result.

The ABC Friends campaign in Victoria focused on nine seats in all, as reported in Sophie Arnold’s summary (HERE):

Ballarat and Bendigo , where pro-ABC Labor members were re-elected

and , where pro-ABC Labor members were re-elected Casey , where the Liberal incumbent was re-elected, but with a reduced majority

, where the Liberal incumbent was re-elected, but with a reduced majority Chisholm , Higgins and Deakin , where new pro-ABC Labor members were elected

, and , where new pro-ABC Labor members were elected Corangamite , McEwen , and Dunkley , where pro-ABC Labor members were re-elected, and

These results are a credit to our ABC Friends campaign teams in each electorate. Yard signs, posters, stickers, flyers, ads, magnetic car signs – you name it – created a great presence for our “save the ABC” messages. You can see our campaign “collateral” HERE.

Door knocking, leafletting, stalls, rallies, questions at candidate forums, train station handouts, visiting candidates, writing letters – all helped to drive home the messages and put candidates on notice about the importance of the ABC.