1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
24 May 2022
0

From little things, big things grow…

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

When the election was called, ABC Friends Victoria had included Deakin it its six marginal seats to focus on despite there not being an active group in the area to campaign.

A mobile billboard was booked, and targeted social media advertising was arranged so that we could have some impact in the absence of on-the-ground volunteers.

This all changed, however, when President Michael Henry and Northern Group volunteer Barbara Baker put a call out to members in the electorate – and struck gold!

Despite being a busy working and studying parent, Lee Atalla took up the challenge and inspired a small but determined group to work incredibly hard and effectively.

And now they can celebrate playing their part in turning the seat from Liberal blue to Labor red!

Lee and her team of Anne, Wendy, Judith, Ian, Shirley, Tim, Robyn and Damian met with local candidates and then handed out a specially designed Deakin how to vote card at pre-polling booths and on election day; arranged and delivered posters and corflutes across the electorate; hung banners to spread the word to motorists and letterboxed flyers to hundreds of households.

The team’s efforts were supported throughout by Barbara Baker and Michael Henry who both paid tribute to the Group’s efforts.

Michael said that Lee’s “leadership and drive” had made all the difference to the ABCF Deakin campaign, while Barbara said she loved seeing the “great building of relationships between people who only just met, the pooling of ideas and the extension of efforts that happened as the campaign progressed”.

Thanking her team on election day, Lee said they could not have worked harder or done more.

Thanks for restoring my hope for all people and a better future; and here’s to an incoming government that will care for everyone…and ensure our ABC continues way into the future.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

How the campaign unfolded
24 May 2022
Attack — Media Freedom Threatened
24 May 2022
Historic election win for …..  the ABC!
24 May 2022
BBC – Public broadcasting under attack globally
23 May 2022
ABC – Why not an election issue?
17 May 2022
Bias — News Ltd shoots its foot
17 May 2022
Transmission — New threat for the ABC?
17 May 2022
Independents – What if you win?
17 May 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,315
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
One more day to use your vote to make a difference. Let's protect the future of the ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

5 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
The Reason Party is a strong supporter of your ABC.In the video below, Leader of the Reason Party, Fiona Patten, endorses the need for an independent and fully funded ABC that delivers essential broadcasting services to regional, rural and international audiences. ... See MoreSee Less

Vote for a strong, independent and fully-funded ABC

www.youtube.com

Fiona Patten MP Leader of Reason Member for Northern Metropolitan Region Parliament of Victoria fionapatten.com.au

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

6 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
When you're voting for the Senate, you're voting for candidates who check and scrutinise government. It's time we ensure the ABC is protected by Senate candidates that support a better funded ABC.#abcfriendsvic #abcaustralia #auspol #australian #Abcnews #behindthenews #SaveOurABC #AustralianPolitics #ausunions #DefendMediaFreedom #Australia #abcaustralia #journalism #victoria #nonprofit #PressFreedom #HandsOffOurABC #publicbroadcast #auspol ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

7 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
Former ABC TV news reporter Virginia Haussegger speaks about the ABC's importance in delivering local, state and national news. To ensure your ABC can deliver news that matters to you, support candidates who back a better-funded ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Your ABC needs to keep state and local government accountable

www.youtube.com

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
Former Mayor of Geelong and Deputy Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Peter McMullin, has penned an open letter for the Geelong Advertiser tomorrow. Peter fears for the future of the ABC under a Liberal/Coalition government, encouraging voters to consider candidates that support a strong, independent ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use