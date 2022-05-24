From little things, big things grow…

When the election was called, ABC Friends Victoria had included Deakin it its six marginal seats to focus on despite there not being an active group in the area to campaign.

A mobile billboard was booked, and targeted social media advertising was arranged so that we could have some impact in the absence of on-the-ground volunteers.

This all changed, however, when President Michael Henry and Northern Group volunteer Barbara Baker put a call out to members in the electorate – and struck gold!

Despite being a busy working and studying parent, Lee Atalla took up the challenge and inspired a small but determined group to work incredibly hard and effectively.

And now they can celebrate playing their part in turning the seat from Liberal blue to Labor red!

Lee and her team of Anne, Wendy, Judith, Ian, Shirley, Tim, Robyn and Damian met with local candidates and then handed out a specially designed Deakin how to vote card at pre-polling booths and on election day; arranged and delivered posters and corflutes across the electorate; hung banners to spread the word to motorists and letterboxed flyers to hundreds of households.

The team’s efforts were supported throughout by Barbara Baker and Michael Henry who both paid tribute to the Group’s efforts.

Michael said that Lee’s “leadership and drive” had made all the difference to the ABCF Deakin campaign, while Barbara said she loved seeing the “great building of relationships between people who only just met, the pooling of ideas and the extension of efforts that happened as the campaign progressed”.

Thanking her team on election day, Lee said they could not have worked harder or done more.