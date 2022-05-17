1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
17 May 2022
0

Transmission — New threat for the ABC?

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

As the election has rolled on, very few people have noticed a major development involving the ABC that has slipped under the radar.

BAI Communications (a company formerly known as Broadcasting Australia) has put the country’s transmission towers up for auction.

BAI was handed monopoly ownership of the transmission system that carries ABC and SBS signals by the John Howard government, after Howard decided to sell-off the then National Transmissions Authority.

Now BAI intends to cash-in, by selling our national broadcast infrastructure for what will no doubt be a tidy profit.

READ AN AFR REPORT ABOUT THE AUCTION

Where it leaves the ABC, which has no option but to pay about a fifth of its budget for transmission costs, is uncertain.

Will a new, probably international, operator charge more for transmission services?

Transmission costs are often left out of the debate over ABC funding.

The fees go toward maintaining the vast web of radio and television transmission sites across the country.

Of course, when the government cuts ABC funding, transmission costs must stay the same, making the relative cuts greater for programme makers.

According to the ABC, inflation adjusted transmission costs average $185 million a year to allow 48 non-metropolitan stations to be accessed across the continent.

That amounts to 21% of total ABC expenditure.

Content production accounts for about $546 million or 62% of total expenditure, with a further $79 million or 9% spent on supporting production makers.

About $70 million or 8% of expenditure goes to financial, human resource and other non-content administration.

In 2020, additional transmission costs were imposed on the ABC after two transmission towers (from a separate network for aggregated television services) in regional NSW stopped working, denying about 1,000 homes access to the ABC and commercial television.

The towers’ operators, RBA Holdings, said it that, after funding losses caused by the wide demise of regional commercial media, it could no longer afford to maintain the towers.

At the time, the ABC said that to maintain the towers would cost the public broadcasters an initial (and not previously budgeted) $1.2m per year.

READ A REPORT ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL TRANSMISSION COSTS

Until and unless the transmission network is re-nationalised, the ABC will remain in the hands of profit-making (probably international) players who can charge what may be above-market rates for transmission services the public broadcaster has no choice but to prop-up.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Jon Faine in Bendigo – watch the livestream
16 May 2022
Corangamite 2022 candidate ratings
13 May 2022
Kerry O’Brien — Make my ABC day!
13 May 2022
Corio 2022 candidate ratings
13 May 2022
Rally in Sydney to support the ABC + livestream
10 May 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,309
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
Former Mayor of Geelong and Deputy Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Peter McMullin, has penned an open letter for the Geelong Advertiser tomorrow. Peter fears for the future of the ABC under a Liberal/Coalition government, encouraging voters to consider candidates that support a strong, independent ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
During the 1980s, the ABC aired 100 hours a year of new, home-produced drama. Last year, ongoing ABC cuts reduced that figure to just 38 hours.In a recent ABC Alumni video, former ABC National arts reporter, Anne Maria Nicholson, explains that despite the cuts, the ABC will continue to support a bright future for Australia's arts sector. ... See MoreSee Less

ABC Alumni - ABC Support of the arts

www.youtube.com

ABC Alumni Anne Maria Nicholson talks about how the ABC supports creative industries in Australia.

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

6 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
If you're unsure where to place your vote and the ABC is important to you, find a local candidate that is supportive of these six demands that will support a positive future for the ABC.#abcfriendsvic #abcaustralia #auspol #australian #Abcnews #behindthenews #SaveOurABC #AustralianPolitics #ausunions #DefendMediaFreedom #australia #abcaustralia #journalism #victoria #nonprofit #PressFreedom #HandsOffOurABC #publicbroadcast #auspol ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

6 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
In a recent ABC Alumni video, renowned former ABC Journalist, Kerry O'Brien, explains why the ABC has never been more important to Australia.To make your vote count, support candidates who back a better-funded ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Kerry O’Brien: Democracy & the ABC

www.youtube.com

The former presenter of Lateline, The 7.30 Report and Four Corners, Kerry O’Brien presents the latest in a series of short campaign videos produced by ABC Al...

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use