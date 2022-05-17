ABC – Why not an election issue?

As the long six-week election campaign draws to a close, ABC friends are left wondering why it is that the fate of our diminished but precious public broadcaster has not become a major election issue.

After all, it is clear to any supporter that the ABC is a shadow of its former self after drastic budget cuts by a hostile Coalition government.

And the return of a Scott Morrison government could lead to the ABC’s complete demise, given the federal Liberal Party policy to privatise it.

But it appears this government’s efforts to keep the ABC out of the headlines this election, even given the latter’s overwhelming public support, has been a success.

Both the Prime Minister and the Communications Minister, Paul Fletcher, moved early to try to neutralise criticism that the government was responsible for severe cutbacks at the ABC, which have seen the cancellation of many services.

In June last year, Scott Morrison began a new “spin cycle” on the ABC, insisting that, in spite of all the evidence, the government had not cut the ABC’s budget.

Although it was demonstrably untrue, it was enough subterfuge to create confusion around the facts, which were subsequently dfollowed up in an excellent study by two noted Melbourne academics, published in The Conversation.

After the ALP announced a new policy of de-politicising ABC finances by enshrining five-year (rather than the current three-year) funding periods, Paul Fletcher issued a press release saying a new three-year funding agreement had been signed, with a total of $90m funding increase for the public broadcaster.

In the release, he said:

Contrary to claims from Labor and the Greens — and some ABC journalists — there has been no funding cut under the Morrison government during the existing three-year funding period, running from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022. As our announcement makes clear, for the next three-year funding period (or ‘triennium’ as it often called) from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025, the Morrison government is maintaining our strong record of ABC funding. Total funding for the ABC over the new triennium will be almost $90m higher than the current triennium.

Again, it was just enough spin to confuse matters and served to undermine the truth of the overall cuts.

Given the concentration of media ownership in Australia, and with most of those media owners hostile to the ABC, it was always unlikely the ABC funding story would get much of an airing.

As the ABC is hamstrung in reporting on itself, only a handful of largely online peripheral publications have mentioned it in the context of the election.

Even the ABC’s own election policy summaries omitted public broadcasting as policy worth reporting on.

The Conversation (one of the few media organisations to recognise the ABC as an election issue) recently published an article entitled: “No-one is talking about ABC funding in this election campaign. Here’s why they should be.”

In it, the four academic authors wrote: