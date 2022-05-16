Watch the livestream of the Sydney rally to support our ABC

Here is a livestream of the ABC Friends rally in Sydney on Sunday.

Hear from from Kerry O’Brien about the issues at stake for the ABC. Find out from Michelle Rowland, the Shadow Minister for Communications, what policies Labor will implement for the ABC if it wins government.

If there’s a hung parliament, will the Greens and the Independents support the ABC in their negotiations? Sarah Hanson-Young, the Communications spokesperson for the Greens and Independent member for Warringah, Zali Steggall, will outline their positions. Margaret Reynolds, the national President of ABC Friends will address the event by video.

An invitation was also sent to the Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher.