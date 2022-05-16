Jon Faine in Bendigo – watch the livestream
On Saturday former Melbourne ABC broadcaster Jon Faine spoke to ABC Friends Bendigo and supporters on “The ABC – Vital To Our Future”. The meeting was chaired by Di Dempsey.
Watch a recording here:
On Saturday former Melbourne ABC broadcaster Jon Faine spoke to ABC Friends Bendigo and supporters on “The ABC – Vital To Our Future”. The meeting was chaired by Di Dempsey.
Watch a recording here:
We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne
ABC Alumni - ABC Support of the artsABC Alumni Anne Maria Nicholson talks about how the ABC supports creative industries in Australia.
ABC veterans call on voters to back election candidates who support the public broadcaster‘At no point in my lifetime has the ABC been more important than it is today,’ says Kerry O’Brien in one campaign video
Kerry O’Brien: Democracy & the ABCThe former presenter of Lateline, The 7.30 Report and Four Corners, Kerry O’Brien presents the latest in a series of short campaign videos produced by ABC Al...
© ABC Friends 2016 -2022
Enter the username or e-mail you used in your profile. A password reset link will be sent to you by email.
Loading...