16 May 2022
0

Election Update: 16 May

As we go into the final few days of the election campaign, many of our groups are winding up their local efforts.

Thank you to all our local groups for their hard work. It has been fantastic learning about how groups have tailored their efforts to ensure maximum effectiveness in their own area and with their own volunteers.

There have been some amazing events including Southern Bayside’s huge rally outside Senator Van’s office, the Ballarat Group’s webinar with Jonathan Holmes and the Bendigo Group’s discussion with Jon Faine on Saturday.

Mark Dreyfus, MP and ABC Supporters at the rally. (photo: Leigh Henningham Photography)


 

The Geelong Group got ABC Friends onto ABC radio with their work outside the pop-up station, while most groups also interviewed candidates and took part in candidate events. ABC Friends Bendigo rang all Senate candidates seeking commitment to five-year funding.

Geelong group with ?? at the Radio Melbourne pop-up

And groups have worked together to maximise effectiveness – the Northern Group has stood above freeways to hold banners with the Eastern Group, while the Boroondara and Eastern Groups ran a successful stall at the Glenferrie Festival in March.

Eastern & Northern Groups on Whitehorse Rd, Mitcham.


 
Thanks to the efforts of Michael Henry, Barbara Baker and Gai Mooney, there are the beginnings of new groups in Casey and, particularly, Deakin.

And the on work on the ground has been supported centrally by creation of billboards, corflutes, flyers, car signs, stickers and flag banners – all quickly redesigned to cope with the ABC ban on the use of the logo!

The Eastern Group also developed flyers in two versions of Mandarin and gave out 500 at train stations and local stalls.

Campaining in Chisholm


 
For Corangamite and Corio, the Geelong Group produced a report card on the parties’ ABC positions, with main candidates on the front and parties for the Senate on the back, while the Deakin group has been handing out a scorecard on their candidates during pre-polling.

The Inner Group has run pop-up stalls in Higgins, while the Western and Geelong groups have been active at markets in their areas. The Southern Bayside group found targeting their local theatre performances worthwhile, while local member input in Casey led to us running cinema ads in both Casey and Deakin.

We have also run an amazing social media campaign with marginal seats targeted and fantastic artwork created by social media coordinator, Tom Hall. We have had a hugely positive response to Tom’s work, and this has led to an increase in followers and significant reach into new audiences.

Behind the scenes, Simon has been an incredible resource to everyone, Noga and Bill are making sure that all election expenditure complies with electoral laws and Jeff has kept members informed through the e-news, which moved to weekly because there was so much going on! Marcus and Jim also facilitate the wonderful open letter run in the Geelong Advertiser on Saturday (see more in the e-news tomorrow).

And surely everyone who has had anything to do with the campaign has spoken to Michael Henry who has been across every issue and activity, including crisscrossing Melbourne delivering corflutes and other materials.

Well done everyone!

