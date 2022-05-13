1300 108 126
13 May 2022
Kerry O’Brien — Campaign Intervention

ABC legend Kerry O’Brien has punched through the election media melee to land a decisive blow for the national public broadcaster.

He has come out fighting for the ABC, taking part not only in the video campaign that has been covered extensively in the media, but also touring the country to speak at big public meetings about healthy democracy.

And O’Brien is one of the key speakers at a major pre-election ABC Friends rally being held in Sydney this Sunday and being live streamed on Facebook from 2pm.

A video featuring O’Brien and co-produced by ABC Friends and the ABC Alumni group has enjoyed a huge amount of media coverage and social media exposure.

Using political upheaval in the United States as an example, the video clearly and forcefully argues that strong and independent public broadcasting is crucial to maintain a stable democracy.

The video is one of a series of pre-election videos that have been produced for the campaign.

The video featured in news stories across Australia.

Kerry O’Brien has also been taking part in community forums across regional Australia with the former independent MP for Indi, Cathy McGowan, who is publicly backing the “Climate 200” independent candidates.

The talks and panel discussions have focused on how to maintain a healthy and stable democracy, and how a strong public broadcasting sector helps.

In this video, he takes part in a forum supporting an independent in Canberra:

It will all culminate on Sunday with this election’s major ABC Friends event in Sydney.

Kerry O’Brien will be joined by the independent member for Warringah, Zali Steggal, shadow communications minister Michelle Rowland, Sarah Hanson-Young from the Greens and ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds.

ABC Friends and the ABC Alumni have also joined forces to produce a number of other videos that are also being distributed through various channels.

