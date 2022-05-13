We advocate for the ABC.
ABC veterans call on voters to back election candidates who support the public broadcaster‘At no point in my lifetime has the ABC been more important than it is today,’ says Kerry O’Brien in one campaign video
Kerry O’Brien: Democracy & the ABCThe former presenter of Lateline, The 7.30 Report and Four Corners, Kerry O’Brien presents the latest in a series of short campaign videos produced by ABC Al...
4 days ago
Why the ABC cannot rely on the coalitionIn our first campaign video, ABC Alumni chair Jonathan Holmes reminds us that it is still Liberal Party policy to privatise the ABC; that cuts and indexation...
7 days ago
