1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube

Recent News

Rally in Sydney to support the ABC + livestream
10 May 2022
Debates — Coalition bans the ABC (and it shows)
10 May 2022
Independents – Cementing support from potential winners
10 May 2022
How good is the ABC?
10 May 2022
Backing Corangamite’s Friend in Canberra
09 May 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,304
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

2 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
If you're unsure where to place your vote and the ABC is important to you, find a local candidate that is supportive of these six demands that will support a positive future for the ABC.#abcfriendsvic #abcaustralia #AusPol #australian #Abcnews #behindthenews #SaveOurABC #AustralianPolitics #ausunions #DefendMediaFreedom #australia #abcaustralia #journalism #victoria #nonprofit #PressFreedom #HandsOffOurABC #publicbroadcast #AusPol ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
In a recent ABC Alumni video, renowned former ABC Journalist, Kerry O'Brien, explains why the ABC has never been more important to Australia.To make your vote count, support candidates who back a better-funded ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Kerry O’Brien: Democracy & the ABC

www.youtube.com

The former presenter of Lateline, The 7.30 Report and Four Corners, Kerry O’Brien presents the latest in a series of short campaign videos produced by ABC Al...

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
"Coalition governments know that privatisation of the ABC would be a vote-loser. But the Liberal Party ‘base’ either doesn’t know, or doesn’t care. And it will keep up the pressure to limit funding of the ABC, and ideally, to abolish it altogether" - Jonathan Holmes, Chair ABC Alumni. ... See MoreSee Less

Why the ABC cannot rely on the coalition

www.youtube.com

In our first campaign video, ABC Alumni chair Jonathan Holmes reminds us that it is still Liberal Party policy to privatise the ABC; that cuts and indexation...

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

7 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
As we near election day, the major parties are outlining their future plans for your ABC.Support candidates who support a strong ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use