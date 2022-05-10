Rally in Sydney to support the ABC + livestream

The ABC deserves better!

This event will also be live-streamed. To watch, please go to the ABC Friends National Facebook page at 2pm AEST on the 15th May 2022.

On Sunday the 15th May, ABC Friends National will rally in Sydney to officially launch our Federal Election 2022 campaign.

This is a crucial election for the ABC. Its funding has been been cut by more than $700 million since 2014. Its independence has been undermined. And the powerful Murdoch media and Institute of Public Affairs are pressing the government to sell it off.

Join us to hear from Kerry O’Brien about the issues at stake for the ABC. Find out from Michelle Rowland, the Shadow Minister for Communications, what policies Labor will implement for the ABC if it wins government.

If there’s a hung parliament, will the Greens and the Independents support the ABC in their negotiations? Sarah Hanson-Young, the Communications spokesperson for the Greens and Independent member for Warringah, Zali Steggall, will outline their positions. Margaret Reynolds, the national President of ABC Friends will address the event by video.

An invitation has also been sent to the Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher.

Please join us to send a message to all political candidates and parties: Australians support a strong, independent and publicly-funded ABC.

When: 2pm AEST, Sunday 15 May 2022

Where: NSW Teachers’ Federation Auditorium

NOTE: This is a Covid-safe event. Attendees will be required to wear masks.