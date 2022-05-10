1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
10 May 2022
0

Rally in Sydney to support the ABC + livestream

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

The ABC deserves better!

This event will also be live-streamed. To watch, please go to the ABC Friends National Facebook page at 2pm AEST on the 15th May 2022.

On Sunday the 15th May, ABC Friends National will rally in Sydney to officially launch our Federal Election 2022 campaign.

This is a crucial election for the ABC. Its funding has been been cut by more than $700 million since 2014. Its independence has been undermined. And the powerful Murdoch media and Institute of Public Affairs are pressing the government to sell it off.

Join us to hear from Kerry O’Brien about the issues at stake for the ABC. Find out from Michelle Rowland, the Shadow Minister for Communications, what policies Labor will implement for the ABC if it wins government.

If there’s a hung parliament, will the Greens and the Independents support the ABC in their negotiations? Sarah Hanson-Young, the Communications spokesperson for the Greens and Independent member for Warringah, Zali Steggall, will outline their positions. Margaret Reynolds, the national President of ABC Friends will address the event by video.

An invitation has also been sent to the Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher.

Please join us to send a message to all political candidates and parties: Australians support a strong, independent and publicly-funded ABC.

When: 2pm AEST, Sunday 15 May 2022
Where: NSW Teachers’ Federation Auditorium

NOTE: This is a Covid-safe event. Attendees will be required to wear masks.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Debates — Coalition bans the ABC (and it shows)
10 May 2022
Independents – Cementing support from potential winners
10 May 2022
How good is the ABC?
10 May 2022
Backing Corangamite’s Friend in Canberra
09 May 2022
Election Update: 10 May
09 May 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,300
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

1 day ago

ABC Friends Victoria
"Coalition governments know that privatisation of the ABC would be a vote-loser. But the Liberal Party ‘base’ either doesn’t know, or doesn’t care. And it will keep up the pressure to limit funding of the ABC, and ideally, to abolish it altogether" - Jonathan Holmes, Chair ABC Alumni. ... See MoreSee Less

Why the ABC cannot rely on the coalition

www.youtube.com

In our first campaign video, ABC Alumni chair Jonathan Holmes reminds us that it is still Liberal Party policy to privatise the ABC; that cuts and indexation...

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
As we near election day, the major parties are outlining their future plans for your ABC.Support candidates who support a strong ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
In a recent video from ABC Alumni, former ABC rural reporter Pete Lewis, speaks about the importance of the ABC to Australia's regional communities. The ABC ensures that no matter where you are, those who live in regional Australia get to see and hear the stories that are important to them. ... See MoreSee Less

ABC Alumni - The bush

ow.ly

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

6 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
In 2018, the Liberal Party Council voted almost 2:1 to privatise the ABC. In 2022, this hostility remains.In the federal election, you have the opportunity to change this dangerous trajectory. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use