Independents – Cementing support from potential winners

ABC Friends and the ABC Alumni group are joining forces in a politically savvy initiative aimed at securing the support of independent candidates who might find themselves in Parliament after the vote.

With many political observers tipping a hung Parliament with independents holding the balance of power, it is an astute and clever strategy that could very well save the ABC from attacks from the Coalition.

A joint discussion paper being handed to the candidates opens by saying:

With a strong possibility of a hung parliament in the federal election, ABC Alumni and ABC Friends urge all independent candidates who succeed in winning a seat to use any balance of power opportunity to include the ABC as a key priority in negotiations with the major parties.

ABC Friends Victoria is supporting the Alumni in approaching several key independent (or minor party) lower house candidates in our state.

Those to be approached include:

Casey – Claire Ferres Miles

Goldstein – Zoe Daniel

Indi – Helen Haines

Kooyong – Monique Ryan

Melbourne – Adam Bandt

As well as personally hearing from ABC Friends and Alumni representatives, the candidates will be given the briefing document and a letter aimed at arming each with the facts they will need to defend the ABC.

The letter reads: