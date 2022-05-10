1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
10 May 2022
0

How good is the ABC?

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Former ABC staff have been active during the election campaign. Here are powerful videos by former Chief Foreign Correspondent Philip Williams and former ABC Rural reporter Pete Lewis. Scroll down for a transcript of the speech by Alison Caldwell at our Cheltenham rally last month.

Two important new videos from ABC Alumni

 

Alison Caldwell’s ABC Rally Speech

Saturday April 23, Senator Van’s office, Cheltenham, Victoria.

The importance of the ABC to Australians has never been clearer.

Bushfires, cyclones, floods, the pandemic, the national public broadcaster’s emergency broadcasts, 24/7, have saved lives.

It brings relevant and reliable news to Australians via the most basic of communications devices, the battery powered transistor radio. While power, the internet and phone lines can get cut, a good supply of batteries and a transistor radio keeps vital information coming, rain, hail or fire. No one else does this so comprehensively. Many have tried and either given up or failed.

Despite years of funding cuts, today the ABC reaches more people in more ways than ever before.  The ABC’s critics in NewsCorp, the IPA and in Parliament House tend to focus their anger on Four Corners, 7.30, ABC News and Q&A. Crucial as these programs are, Australians value them immensely and so much more – Bluey, watched by 4.5 million children, Playschool, Backroads, Triple J’s Hottest 100, Coronacast, The Newsreader, Total Control, Landline, Australian Story and of course, Gardening Australia.

The ABC’s independent, impartial and accurate news services are now engaged by more than half of all Australians in more ways than ever before.

ABC News is the number one digital news site, the #1 news site on Apple News and on Instagram, not to mention the ABC’s YouTube  channel.

Fewer Australians watch or listen to live broadcasts on tv or radio but use of the ABC’s digital and online services is booming. In a typical month in 2021:

  • 27 million ABC podcasts were downloaded
  • Triple J’s YouTube channel attracted over 4 million unique viewers
  • 51% of people aged over 2, that’s 12.8 million Australians, used either the ABC News website or the ABC News app.

I use all of them.

Overall on tv, radio, online, iview, the ABC Listen app and throughout third party platforms, the ABC estimates it reaches 68% of Australians or 16.5 million Australians every week, far more than it ever achieved in the pre-digital age.

The ABC is the most trusted of all Australian media, according to the ABC’s Tracking Program, 78% of Australians trust the information provided by the ABC. That compares with 58% trust in newspapers and 36% trust in Facebook.

It’s not just the ABC’s Tracking Program that’s found this. The University of Canberra’s Digital News Report, part of an annual global survey conducted by Oxford University’s Reuters Institute reported 70% of its sample found ABC News trustworthy, compared with 53% for The Sydney Morning Herald, 47% for The Daily Telegraph, 52% for The Age and 49% for The Herald Sun.

The ABC wins more awards for excellence than any other Australian media organisation. In this year’s AACTA Awards, ABC commissioned productions won 22 awards, including Best Drama for The Newsreader, Best Miniseries for Fires, Best Factual for Old People’s Home for 4 year olds, Best Factual Entertainment for Love On The Spectrum, Best Children’s for Bluey, Best Narrative Comedy for Fisk, Best Comedy Entertainment for Hard Quiz, Best Documentary for My Name Is Gulpilil and Best Short Form Comedy for All My Friends are Racist.

The ABC’s quality investigative journalism has directly led to recent Federal or State Royal Commissions on banking, institutional responses to child abuse, juvenile detention in the Northern Territory, aged care and veteran suicides among others.

The ABC gives excellent value for taxpayers money. It reaches more Australians than ever before with quality Australian content on multiple platforms, all for less than 12 cents a day per head of the population, only 4 cents more than it cost in the 80s when the ABC only had five platforms across TV and Radio.

In 1987, the ABC offered one ABC TV channel, Local Radio, Radio National, ABC FM and Triple J – 5 platforms costing about 8 cents a day per Australian.

In 2022 for the equivalent in 1988 dollars of 4 cents per day per head, the ABC provides:

  • 6  tv services, News 24, ABC TV, ABC Kids, ABC TV Plus, ABC Me, and ABC Australia
  • 12 radio networks – ABC NewsRadio, Radio National, Local Radio in every capital city and most regional centres, ABC Classic, Triple J plus Double J, Kids Listen, Radio Australia, ABC Country, ABC Jazz, ABC Grandstand
  • ABC Online, with multimedia stories and blogs – news, science, religion, sport, arts, lifestyle across thousands of pages and millions of views each week.

Through ABC iview and the ABC Listen app and through third-party platforms, like Facebook, Apple News and YouTube, Australians can access all this output anytime, anywhere with a phone signal.

Critics often claim the ABC costs $1 billion a year. Well $190 million of that goes on transmission and distribution costs outside the ABC’s control.  In 2020-21, the ABC’s taxpayer funded operations budget was just under $880 million.

The ABC employs a little over 4,000 full-time equivalent staff but many are on lower grades than were experienced staff affected by redundancies. The ABC commissions hundreds of hours of screen content from independent production companies (drama, factual, children’s and documentary). Each dollar the ABC spends with independents generates an extra $1.11 from other investors (such as Screen Australia or state film agencies).

A recent Deloitte Access Economics report estimates that in three years from 2017 to 2020 ABC screen productions – both internal and external (not including news and current affairs) – contributed $744 million to the Australian economy and 8,319 full time equivalent jobs.

ABC funding as a proportion of total government expenditure has declined from 0.4% in 1992-93 to 0.14% of current Commonwealth spending. Despite its severely reduced budget and recent job losses, the ABC has excelled in its transition to digital media. No other media organisation recruits and broadcasts from so many locations, 8 capital city offices, 11 overseas bureau, 48 regional offices, staffed by more than 550 content makers.

Who knows what will happen in this federal election. Until now any serious attempts to privatise the ABC have failed in the Senate. This election could see independents, One Nation and the Australia Party win in both the House of Reps and the Senate. Who knows what they’ll trade in exchange for their support, maybe even the privatisation of the ABC. It’s time to stand up for the ABC, ask candidates if they truly value the ABC. Cast your vote for the ABC and vote for the people who pledge to protect the public broadcaster.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Debates — Coalition bans the ABC (and it shows)
10 May 2022
Independents – Cementing support from potential winners
10 May 2022
Backing Corangamite’s Friend in Canberra
09 May 2022
Election Update: 10 May
09 May 2022
Want to know how MPs voted on the ABC?
09 May 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,299
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

1 day ago

ABC Friends Victoria
"Coalition governments know that privatisation of the ABC would be a vote-loser. But the Liberal Party ‘base’ either doesn’t know, or doesn’t care. And it will keep up the pressure to limit funding of the ABC, and ideally, to abolish it altogether" - Jonathan Holmes, Chair ABC Alumni. ... See MoreSee Less

Why the ABC cannot rely on the coalition

www.youtube.com

In our first campaign video, ABC Alumni chair Jonathan Holmes reminds us that it is still Liberal Party policy to privatise the ABC; that cuts and indexation...

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
As we near election day, the major parties are outlining their future plans for your ABC.Support candidates who support a strong ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
In a recent video from ABC Alumni, former ABC rural reporter Pete Lewis, speaks about the importance of the ABC to Australia's regional communities. The ABC ensures that no matter where you are, those who live in regional Australia get to see and hear the stories that are important to them. ... See MoreSee Less

ABC Alumni - The bush

ow.ly

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

6 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
In 2018, the Liberal Party Council voted almost 2:1 to privatise the ABC. In 2022, this hostility remains.In the federal election, you have the opportunity to change this dangerous trajectory. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use