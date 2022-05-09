Jon Faine in Bendigo

Retired former Melbourne ABC broadcaster, Jon Faine will speak to ABC Friends Bendigo and supporters on “The ABC – Vital To Our Future”. Our own Di Dempsey will be the MC.

Noon – 1:30pm

Saturday 14 May

LaTrobe Visual Arts Auditorium

121 View St, Bendigo

Free admission – limited admission – as numbers will be dependent on COVID protocols, it would be wise to indicate your interest early. Please email abcfriendsbendigo@gmail.com for bookings.

The event will also be livestreamed at: https://links.powerav.com.au/abc