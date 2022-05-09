1300 108 126
09 May 2022
Election Update: 10 May

As the election grows ever nearer, there are a range of materials still available to order from the ABC Friends Victoria office.

Corflutes Size
Democracy depends on a strong ABC Large A1 and Small A2
Trusted, Valued, Still Underfunded Large A1 and Small A2
Stickers
I my ABC. And I vote 10cm x 10cm
It’s your ABC. Vote for it. 10cm x 10cm
Car Magnets
Democracy… 60cms x 40cms
Trusted, Valued… 60cms x 40cms
Posters
Democracy… A3 and A4
Trusted, Valued … A3 and A4
Flyers
Fact Sheet A4 and A5
Threats A4

Translated flyers have strong impact in Chisholm campaign

Our Eastern Group has worked hard to provide material for the large Chinese population in Chisholm again this campaign.

An ABCFV flyer translated into two versions of the Chinese language has been handed out at railway stations and stalls in recent weeks and this has been received very positively.

We have some more of these flyers so please contact Simon at the ABCFV office if you are able to get these out to groups in any other electorates.

ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria
"Coalition governments know that privatisation of the ABC would be a vote-loser. But the Liberal Party ‘base’ either doesn’t know, or doesn’t care. And it will keep up the pressure to limit funding of the ABC, and ideally, to abolish it altogether" - Jonathan Holmes, Chair ABC Alumni. ... See MoreSee Less

ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria
As we near election day, the major parties are outlining their future plans for your ABC.Support candidates who support a strong ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria
In a recent video from ABC Alumni, former ABC rural reporter Pete Lewis, speaks about the importance of the ABC to Australia's regional communities. The ABC ensures that no matter where you are, those who live in regional Australia get to see and hear the stories that are important to them. ... See MoreSee Less

ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria
In 2018, the Liberal Party Council voted almost 2:1 to privatise the ABC. In 2022, this hostility remains.In the federal election, you have the opportunity to change this dangerous trajectory. ... See MoreSee Less

