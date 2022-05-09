Election Update: 10 May
As the election grows ever nearer, there are a range of materials still available to order from the ABC Friends Victoria office.
Please order these from https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/product-category/promotional-material/
|Corflutes
|Size
|Democracy depends on a strong ABC
|Large A1 and Small A2
|Trusted, Valued, Still Underfunded
|Large A1 and Small A2
|Stickers
|I ♡ my ABC. And I vote
|10cm x 10cm
|It’s your ABC. Vote for it.
|10cm x 10cm
|Car Magnets
|Democracy…
|60cms x 40cms
|Trusted, Valued…
|60cms x 40cms
|Posters
|Democracy…
|A3 and A4
|Trusted, Valued …
|A3 and A4
|Flyers
|Fact Sheet
|A4 and A5
|Threats
|A4
Translated flyers have strong impact in Chisholm campaign
Our Eastern Group has worked hard to provide material for the large Chinese population in Chisholm again this campaign.
An ABCFV flyer translated into two versions of the Chinese language has been handed out at railway stations and stalls in recent weeks and this has been received very positively.
We have some more of these flyers so please contact Simon at the ABCFV office if you are able to get these out to groups in any other electorates.