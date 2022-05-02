1300 108 126
02 May 2022
Watch our webinar — Who Needs the ABC?

Last week ABC Friends hosted a webinar with Matthew Ricketson and Patrick Mullins, authors of Who Needs the ABC — Why Taking it for Granted is No Longer an Option.

The book charts how, in its 90th year, the best-trusted news organisation in Australia arrived at its current plight: doing the most it ever has, with less than it needs, under a barrage of constant criticism. It examines the profound changes that have swept through the Australian media, technology, and political landscapes in the past decade, and explores the tense relationship between the ABC and governments of both stripes over the last 40 years.

Scribe Publishers are offering a generous 25% discount on orders of the book through their website here.

A recording of the webinar is available to view on ABC Friends’ YouTube channel.

The ABC Alumni organisation has also welcomed the publication of what it describes as a “long awaited” treatise on the ABC. The book was reviewed for the ABC Alumni website by former foreign correspondent and Executive Producer at the ABC, Greg Wilesmith.

In a review for the Books & Publishing website, Chris Saliba wrote:

They demonstrate that arguments of left-wing bias are largely overplayed, that a publicly funded broadcaster does much to cool down political radicalism by remaining a trusted source of news and, finally, that the ABC remains one of the country’s biggest producers of cultural content. This book is a comprehensive guide to the ABC and all that it does, as well as a warning that our national broadcaster not be taken for granted. 

In another review for the Music Trust E-zine, writer Gordon Kerry called the book:

A short, sharp and timely account of the value of the ABC and the many challenges it currently faces.

