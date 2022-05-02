Volunteer profile series – part 3

In the latest in our series of volunteer profiles, we talk to Ian Heriot about being part of the active Bendigo ABC Friends local group.

Ian Heriot has been a part of the Bendigo group since it was re-established in late 2019. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the group only had one face to face meeting before moving to Zoom catch ups, but this hasn’t slowed the growth of another very active and effective local group.

Ian could potentially be described as the Group’s convenor or co-convenor, but the Group decided from the outset to not worry about formal titles in favour of just getting on with where they could best contribute.

So, Ian makes sure that the Group’s mailing list is up to date so that all Group members get the monthly Bendigo Report, a newsletter filled with the group’s events and awareness-raising activities. This is put together by an “IT savvy” Group member.

For the current election campaign, Bendigo members have been invited to take part in teams responsible for particular tasks such as handing out flyers, calling Senator offices and letter writing. Ian has added posting ABC stickers to his daily walk.

Ian believes strongly in providing volunteers with a range of tasks so they can choose which suits them best, along with a clear idea of how much time each task will involve. Volunteers can then factor in how much time they can offer to ABC Friends.

With many people in regional areas such as Bendigo involved in a range of causes, Ian says this provides a great opportunity to collaborate with other local groups. On 9 May, ABC Friends Bendigo members will take part in a Candidates Forum alongside members of the Bendigo Sustainability Group, Bike Bendigo and the Commoners Co-op.

Recognising early on that Bendigo is a safe Federal seat, Ian has worked alongside other members to focus instead on contacting Victorian Senate candidates to seek election commitments to five-year funding for the ABC.

In recent weeks, ABC Friends Bendigo members have called the offices of Victorian Senators Bridget McKenzie, Sarah Henderson, Greg Mirabella, James Pattinson, and Lidia Thorpe, along with the Federal Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher, and Michelle Rowland, Shadow Minister for Communications.

Ian says that the calls have been well received, with many offices acknowledging to callers that they have had lots of previous calls from ABC Bendigo members. Ian’s glad to take that as an acknowledgement of an effective volunteer-led campaign.