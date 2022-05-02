1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
02 May 2022
0

Volunteer profile series – part 3

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

In the latest in our series of volunteer profiles, we talk to Ian Heriot about being part of the active Bendigo ABC Friends local group.

Ian Heriot has been a part of the Bendigo group since it was re-established in late 2019. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the group only had one face to face meeting before moving to Zoom catch ups, but this hasn’t slowed the growth of another very active and effective local group.

Ian could potentially be described as the Group’s convenor or co-convenor, but the Group decided from the outset to not worry about formal titles in favour of just getting on with where they could best contribute.

So, Ian makes sure that the Group’s mailing list is up to date so that all Group members get the monthly Bendigo Report, a newsletter filled with the group’s events and awareness-raising activities. This is put together by an “IT savvy” Group member.

For the current election campaign, Bendigo members have been invited to take part in teams responsible for particular tasks such as handing out flyers, calling Senator offices and letter writing. Ian has added posting ABC stickers to his daily walk.

Ian believes strongly in providing volunteers with a range of tasks so they can choose which suits them best, along with a clear idea of how much time each task will involve. Volunteers can then factor in how much time they can offer to ABC Friends.

With many people in regional areas such as Bendigo involved in a range of causes, Ian says this provides a great opportunity to collaborate with other local groups. On 9 May, ABC Friends Bendigo members will take part in a Candidates Forum alongside members of the Bendigo Sustainability Group, Bike Bendigo and the Commoners Co-op.

Recognising early on that Bendigo is a safe Federal seat, Ian has worked alongside other members to focus instead on contacting Victorian Senate candidates to seek election commitments to five-year funding for the ABC.

In recent weeks, ABC Friends Bendigo members have called the offices of Victorian Senators Bridget McKenzie, Sarah Henderson, Greg Mirabella, James Pattinson, and Lidia Thorpe, along with the Federal Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher, and Michelle Rowland, Shadow Minister for Communications.

Ian says that the calls have been well received, with many offices acknowledging to callers that they have had lots of previous calls from ABC Bendigo members. Ian’s glad to take that as an acknowledgement of an effective volunteer-led campaign.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Election Update: 3 May
02 May 2022
Watch our webinar — Who Needs the ABC?
02 May 2022
Interference – Powerful New Videos
02 May 2022
Alumni, News Ltd and ABC Friends
26 Apr 2022
Climate – Here come the Independents
26 Apr 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,298
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

3 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
As the election race enters the final last weeks, ABC Friends Victoria wants to ensure you remain up to date with how the major parties will support our ABC. In recent days, the Australian Labor Party's seven-point funding plan to restore Australia as the ‘first partner of choice’ for Pacific-island nations, promises the ABC $30 million over four years to deliver exceptional broadcasting in the region. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
Triple J brings so much to Australian music. From Amy Shark to Baker Boy to The Kid LAROI, the ABC unearths exciting Australian musical talent that is projected to the world. To continue supporting Australia's musical talent, the ABC needs a supportive government that can secure funding for the future. ... See MoreSee Less

ABC Alumni - Triple J Unearthed

www.youtube.com

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

5 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
Last Saturday's rally held by the ABC Friends Southern Bayside group attracted a fantastic crowd of ABC supporters. The rally heard from the likes of Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus and former ABC journalist Alison Caldwell. Mark Dreyfus, also the local MP, told the rally that an ALP Government would commit to upholdingall of the six commitments being sought by the ABC Alumni and ABC Friends.#abcfriendsvic #abcaustralia #auspol #australian #abcnews #behindthenews #SaveOurABC #AustralianPolitics #ausunions #DefendMediaFreedom #australia #abcaustralia #journalism #victoria #nonprofit #PressFreedom #HandsOffOurABC #publicbroadcast #auspol ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use