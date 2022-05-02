Interference – Powerful New Videos

Former ABC journalist and presenter Quentin Dempster has created a powerful new video about ABC political interference.

The film, which has been produced by the GetUp! progressive political organisation, is also being distributed by the Truth and Integrity Project, which is dedicated to strengthening our democracy through policy change.

In the video, Quentin Dempster employs his characteristically devastating honesty to highlight six ways the coalition government has politically interfered with the most trusted media outlet in Australia.

He says there is clear evidence of interference, harassment and intimidation, outlining six ways the government has sought to attack the ABC’s independence.

They are:

Cutting funding, with $783m in cuts since 2013. Hostile government reviews and inquiries, which Dempster says are clearly about intimidation. Overtly politicised board appointments instead of an independent, merit-based approach. Personal and brand attacks on the ABC. Persistent attempts to influence editorial material. Prosecutions and legal actions.

The video follows the release, earlier this year of a GetUp! report entitled “Insidious and Intentional: Political Interference and Harassment of the ABC” which was written by Quentin Dempster and former ABC journalist Fergus Pitt.

Meanwhile the ABC Alumni group has released more pre-election videos, this time about the crucial services provided by the ABC in times of crisis, and the importance of Triple-J and its “Unearthed” initiative to Australian musical artists.

The Truth and Integrity Project is a voluntary not-for-profit organisation dedicated to: mobilising Australians who are angry with the state of Australian politics and government; highlighting major policy failure; raising awareness of Australian political corruption and challenging the dramatic decline in quality Australian political debate.

Barry Jones AC and Dr John Hewson AM are its patrons.

The project recently produced and distributed a chilling new video on Australia’s lack of commitment to adequately fighting climate change, which features actors Rachel Ward, Michael Caton and Marcus Graham.