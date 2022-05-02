1300 108 126
02 May 2022
0

Election Update: 3 May

Deakin campaign up and running thanks to very small but determined new team!

ABC Friends Victoria began its awareness raising work in six marginal seats last year conscious that there were no active local groups in the two seats of Casey and Deakin.

Since then, work has been done internally to encourage existing members in these two seats to become active in whatever ways they can. We have also used targeted social media advertising and the placement of billboards to raise awareness while this “on the ground” presence was developed.

Under the guidance of Northern Group member, Barbara Baker, a new, small group of ABCFV members are now working very hard to get our messages out in the Deakin electorate. Two members in particular, Lee Atalla and Wendy Logan, need to be congratulated for their positive and effective response.

Arrangements are now being made to letterbox ABC Friends printed flyers and ask residents if they would be willing to host a corflute or poster. Flyers are being handed out at local railway stations and our large new banners will be held over prominent local roads from this week.

Early polling booths have also been identified and, at Wendy’s suggestion, ABC Friends is also now running ads at the Boronia and Croydon Cinemas.

Wendy has also contacted electorate candidates to gauge their attitudes to the ABC and seek commitments to ABCFV and the ABC Alumni’s six focus areas.

Interested in helping out: More volunteers are needed to help out in Deakin, so please contact Simon in the ABC Friends Victoria office if you would like to be involved. Please call 1300 108 126 or email office@abcfriends.org.au

Cinema Ads – a new way to reach people

Over the past few weeks, we have been running 15 and 30 second ads at the Croydon and Boronia Cinemas (Deakin) and the Cameo Cinema Belgrave (Casey). These areas have been targeted to try to encourage new members and raise awareness.

We have also helped ABC Friends Queensland to run the ad (with changes to branding!) in four local cinemas and they have let us know they are thrilled with the results.

Local events – get all the details on our events calendar

ABC Friends members north of Melbourne are invited to attend a candidates’ forum at the Bendigo Club on 9 May. The Bendigo Sustainability Group, Bike Bendigo and Commoners Co-op are again partnering with a range of community groups like ABC Friends Victoria to facilitate this forum and survey, which will feature a question to candidates about their commitment to an independent, well-resourced ABC.

The Inner Melbourne Group will continue its pop-up stalls presence in Malvern on 7 May to target voters in the marginal Higgins electorate, with several other groups will be at local markets during the last weekends of the campaign and train stations on weekdays.

New car magnets and small stickers available

We now have 60cm x 40cm magnets available for use on people’s cars or vans and, from Wednesday, we will have new stock of 10cm x 10cm stickers – perfect for “guerrilla-style” sticking on street poles!

All election materials can be ordered here

 

