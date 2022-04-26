1300 108 126
Keep trying to influence people until voting day, long-time political analyst advises

Long-time political academic and commentator, Ian Tulloch, recently told an ABC Friends Bendigo event that efforts to influence voting should continue until voting day when up to 10% of voters may still be undecided.

Ian said with far less people now voting the same way all their lives, efforts to influence voters are vital in the last weeks of the campaign.

With the significant possibility of a hung parliament, Ian said the major parties are looking very closely at key seats like Chisholm, which Liberal MP Gladys Liu won by just 600 votes at the last election, and Corangamite, won narrowly by the ALP’s Libby Coker.

Redistribution of seats have meant the abolition of the Liberal seat of Stirling, in Perth’s northern coastal areas, while the new seat of Hawke has been created in Victoria (encompassing Bacchus Marsh, Ballan, Melton and Sunbury to the west and north-west of Melbourne).

Ian said that state-based factors will have varying impacts, with Scott Morrison having lost the “Gladys” factor in NSW. Ian said that the popularity of SA Labor Leader, now Premier, Peter Malinauskas was a factor in the recent South Australian election, but not the only factor.

While not optimistic about the prospects of the Climate 200 backed independents, Ian said that people will forget Labor Leader Anthony Albanese’s unemployment rate gaffe on the first day of the campaign.

Ian said that Labor has 40% of the primary vote, as they will have Green preferences, with the preferences of the minor parties’ preferences to be scattered.

Ian recommends Antony Green’s 2022 Election Pendulum as a really useful tool in the lead up to polling day.

Jon Faine – 14 May

ABC Alumni and ABC Friends Bendigo are hosting former ABC radio host Jon Faine at a face-to-face event at the La Trobe Art Institute in Bendigo from 12 Noon on Saturday 14 May.

For Bookings, contact abcfriendsbendigo@gmail.com

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

