Electorate profile – McEwen

Labor seat with a 5.3% margin

Current Member: Rob Mitchell

Confirmed Candidates: Richard Welch (Liberal), Rob Mitchell (ALP), Neil Barker (Greens)

Electorate Profile: https://www.aec.gov.au/profiles/vic/mcewen.htm

Demographics: https://www.abs.gov.au/census/find-census-data/quickstats/2016/CED229

The ALP’s Rob Mitchell has held this seat since 2010.

McEwen covers more than 2500 square kilometres to the north and north-west of Melbourne. Along the Calder Highway it includes Sunbury, Gisborne, Macedon and Mount Macedon. Along the Hume Highway it includes Wallan and Kilmore and futher east Whittlesea. Along the edge of the metropolitan area, it includes Doreen, Hurtbridge and parts of Mernda.

Boundary redistributions since the 2019 election, including to the new seat of Hawke, have resuled in the ALP margin adjusting from 5% (the result at the 2019 election) to 5.3%.

2019 Two-party preferred outcome

Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status MITCHELL, Rob Australian Labor Party 52,892 9,656 55.02 56.00 -0.98 Elected FUSCO, Phillip Liberal 43,236 -9,656 44.98 44.00 +0.98

Source: https://results.aec.gov.au/24310/Website/HouseDivisionPage-24310-226.htm

Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage McEwen voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.



Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs

An ABC Board free from political appointments and interference

Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles

Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to support candidates who support a strong, independent ABC.

