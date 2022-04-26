1300 108 126
office@abcfriends.org.au
Mail-bulk Facebook Linkedin Instagram Twitter Youtube
26 Apr 2022
0

Electorate profile – McEwen

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS



Click the map for a detailed PDF version

Current Status: Labor seat with a 5.3% margin (see ABC 2019 election wrap up)
Current Member: Rob Mitchell
Confirmed Candidates: Richard Welch (Liberal), Rob Mitchell (ALP), Neil Barker (Greens)
Electorate Profile: https://www.aec.gov.au/profiles/vic/mcewen.htm
Demographics: https://www.abs.gov.au/census/find-census-data/quickstats/2016/CED229

The ALP’s Rob Mitchell has held this seat since 2010.

McEwen covers more than 2500 square kilometres to the north and north-west of Melbourne. Along the Calder Highway it includes Sunbury, Gisborne, Macedon and Mount Macedon. Along the Hume Highway it includes Wallan and Kilmore and futher east Whittlesea. Along the edge of the metropolitan area, it includes Doreen, Hurtbridge and parts of Mernda.

Boundary redistributions since the 2019 election, including to the new seat of Hawke, have resuled in the ALP margin adjusting from 5% (the result at the 2019 election) to 5.3%.

2019 Two-party preferred outcome

 
Candidate Party Votes Margin This election (%) Previous election (%) Swing (%) Status
MITCHELL, Rob Australian Labor Party 52,892 9,656 55.02 56.00 -0.98 Elected
FUSCO, Phillip Liberal 43,236 -9,656 44.98 44.00 +0.98

 

Source: https://results.aec.gov.au/24310/Website/HouseDivisionPage-24310-226.htm

Our Campaign

ABC Friends Victoria is campaigning to encourage McEwen voters to use their vote to ensure the ABC is properly funded by the next Federal Government.
 
Our campaign will encourage voters to be aware of where their local candidates and the major parties stand on four key pillars:

  • Restoration of full funding so that the ABC can meet future needs
  • An ABC Board free from political appointments and interference
  • Five-year funding which keeps future budget decisions outside election cycles
  • Guaranteed Victorian regional and rural news and information services

Voters will then be encouraged through all ABCFV campaign materials to support candidates who support a strong, independent ABC.

Get involved

ABC Friends Victoria relies on the support of volunteers, members and donors to be able to promote the importance and value of the ABC and the threats which undermine its capacity to do what we all need it to do.

Volunteer

ABC Friends has local groups across Victoria which work to raise awareness in local areas through activities such as staffing stalls, letterboxing, handing out flyers at pre-polling booths and stations.
If you would like to get involved at a local level, please call the ABC Friends Victoria office on 1300 108 126 or email office@abcfriends.org.au

Join

Become an ABC Friends Victoria member and add your support to our work. Click here to join – https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/join-renew-abc-friends/ – or call the office on 1300 108 126.

Donate

Your donations will assist us to get our messages across through billboards and advertising and production of key materials such as posters and flyers. Donate through https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/donate-to-abc-friends-victoria/ or call the office on 1300 108 126.

Share this post

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on SMS

Recent News

Urgent – Three weeks to save the ABC
19 Apr 2022
Electorate profile – Deakin
19 Apr 2022
7.30 – Terrific Tingle and New News Boss
19 Apr 2022
Demands – The Media Union’s Election Support
19 Apr 2022
Election – The ABC Jumps Through Hoops
19 Apr 2022

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW

ABC Friends (Vic) on Facebook

Cover for ABC Friends Victoria
1,296
ABC Friends Victoria

ABC Friends Victoria

We advocate for the ABC.
Authorised by M. Henry, ABC Friends Victoria - 247 Flinders Lane Melbourne

ABC Friends Victoria

4 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
Join the ABC Friends Southern Bayside Group in Cheltenham from 10.15am tomorrow, to rally outside Senator David Van's office. Damaging attitudes towards the ABC held by senators such as Van, threaten the future of Australia's public broadcaster. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

6 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
On the 28th of April, ABC Friends Victoria will be hosting a live webinar with Matthew Ricketson and Patrick Mullins, co-authors of 'Who Needs the ABC? : How Digital Disruption and Political Dysfunction Threaten the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Existence'. The webinar will discuss the ABC and all that it does, all whilst warning that our national broadcaster cannot be taken for granted. In signing up for the webinar via the link below, you will go into the running to win 1 of 2 copies of Matthew and Patrick's book.me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/2022/04/05/free-webinar-who-needs-the-abc/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

6 days ago

ABC Friends Victoria
From bushfires to COVID-19 to floods, emergency broadcasting has never been more important. The ABC continues to be at the forefront of delivering life-saving information in the times that matter most. ... See MoreSee Less

ABC Alumni - Emergency Broadcast

ow.ly

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
May 21 is the date for our federal election. Despite repeated accusations of bias, the ABC will bring you balanced, impartial and unbiased federal election coverage from all angles.#abcfriendsvic #abcaustralia #AusPol #australian #ABCNews #behindthenews #SaveOurABC #AustralianPolitics #ausunions #DefendMediaFreedom #australia #abcaustralia #journalism #victoria #nonprofit #pressfreedom #HandsOffOurABC #publicbroadcast #AusPol ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

ABC Friends Victoria

2 weeks ago

ABC Friends Victoria
ABC Alumni comprises a group of former ABC employees who are passionate about protecting the future of the ABC. In a recent video, ABC Alumni provides an excellent summary of Liberal party policy to privatise the ABC. From cuts to indexation pauses to false promises, the Liberal party will continue to eat away at your ABC. ... See MoreSee Less

Why the ABC cannot rely on the coalition

ow.ly

In our first campaign video, ABC Alumni chair Jonathan Holmes reminds us that it is still Liberal Party policy to privatise the ABC; that cuts and indexation...

Video

View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

https://www.facebook.com/ABCFriendsVic

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

Sign up for ABC Friends (Vic) email news

NEWSLETTER ARCHIVE

© ABC Friends 2016 -2022

Privacy & Terms of Use