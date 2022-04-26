1300 108 126
26 Apr 2022
Election Update: 26 April

Friends Cheltenham rally a great success

Southern Bayside Group was joined by members of other ABC Friends’ Groups at a very successful rally in Cheltenham on Saturday 23 April.

More than 60 people listened to Shadow Minister, Mark Dreyfus, and former ABC journalist Alison Caldwell, an ABC Alumni member.

Mark Dreyfus, also the local MP, told the rally that an ALP Government would commit to upholding all of the six commitments being sought by the ABC Alumni and ABC Friends.

Thanks to Southern Bayside Group Convenor, Ivor Donohue, for all this hard work in making the rally outside Liberal Senator David Van’s office such a success.

**The Australian reported on the rally in its Media column on Monday 25 April – reprinted below.

Seeking Senator commitments to five-year ABC funding

ABC Friends Bendigo members have recently called Victorian Senators Bridget McKenzie, Sarah Henderson, Greg Mirabella, James Pattinson, and Lidia Thorpe, along with Paul Fletcher, Minister for Communications and Michelle Rowland, Shadow Minister for Communications, to seek commitments to five-year funding for the ABC.

Such a change would take funding out of the electoral cycle and provide greater capacity to plan for the future.

The Group reports that the calls have been met with “varied and interesting responses”.

Translated flyer having an impact in Chisholm

Eastern Group Convenor Neil Bart says that the ABC Friends flyer translated into two forms of Chinese language is proving an effective tool when handing out information at railway stations in the electorate. ABC Friends presence at the Mount Waverley Station on 14 April was reported by The Age in its focus on Chisholm – https://www.theage.com.au/national/the-must-win-seat-why-chisholm-will-make-or-break-labor-s-hopes-20220412-p5acse.html (scroll to 14 April).

Local events – get all the details on our events calendar

ABC Friends Ballarat held a session on letter writing last week before a pop-up stall at the Ballarat Market on 24 April.

ABC Friends Western group will host a stall at the Altona Meadows Farmer Market from 9am to 1pm on May 1, while Southern Bayside will be visible at the Kingston Farmers Market on 7 May.

From 29 April to 14 May, ABC Friends Southern Bayside Group will continue its successful targeting of people as they arrive for performances of Mordialloc Theatre Co’s productions. Flyers will be handed out before each performance at the Shirley Burke Theatre in Parkdale of the play 4000 Miles.

Election materials for order – all in the one place

All current election materials available for order can now be found at https://me.abcfriendsvic.org.au/index.php/product-tag/2022-election/

There are new Corflutes and downloadable Posters and there will be new sticker and flag designs available very soon.

Labor MP Mark Dreyfus accused of spreading ‘lie’ about Coalition plans to privatise the ABC

Labor MP Mark Dreyfus, right, addressing an ABC Friends’ rally in Cheltenham in Melbourne’s southeast outside Liberal Senator David Van’s office on Saturday.

Sophie Ellsworth

Federal shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus has doubled down on his claims the coalition wants to privatise the ABC, despite the federal government repeatedly rejecting any such proposal. 

The Victorian Labor MP, addressing an ABC friends’ rally on Saturday, criticised the Morrison government for “threatening the ABC” and said it was considering selling off the public broadcaster.

His comments were reiterated by ABC friends’ Victorian president Michael Henry, who also addressed the event outside Liberal senator David Van’s office in Melbourne’s southeast.

“[The government] thinks nothing, as Michael has reminded us, of adopting a policy of privatising the ABC,” Mr Dreyfus said.

But Communications Minister Paul Fletcher told The Australian that Mr Dreyfus’ claims were “nothing more or less than election disinformation”.

“The coalition is fully committed to the ABC in public ownership,” he said. “the suggestion the government has a policy of privatising the ABC is a lie and Mr Dreyfus should withdraw it immediately.”

The dispute about the government’s position on the ABC arose in 2018, when the Liberal Party’s peak council voted in favour of a motion calling for the coalition to privatise the broadcaster.

The vote has no binding power over the government, and the coalition has consistently said it had no plans to sell off the ABC.

On Sunday, Mr Dreyfus said that he stood by his comments at the rally. “We know the Liberals want to privatise the ABC because its peak body overwhelmingly voted ‘for the full privatisation of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’ and not a single delegate spoke against the motion,” he said.

At the rally, Mr Dreyfus also criticised the move by former attorney-general Christian Porter to lodge an official complaint about a Four Corners’ episode – “Bursting the Canberra Bubble” – which The Weekend Australian revealed he had lodged with the broadcaster’s managing director David Anderson. Mr Dreyfus noted the report and told the crowd: “we see a very large piece in it with Christian Porter at it again complaining about the Four Corners program.”

During the one-hour rally on Saturday, speakers repeatedly complained about cuts to ABC funding, despite the government confirming this year it would commit $3.3bn over the next three years to the broadcaster.

At the time, chair Ita Buttrose said she was “delighted” with the announcement. Mr Anderson also said the triennial funding announcement was “an important recognition that the ABC is needed now more than ever, and this funding is required so it can continue to fulfil its vital role in our democratic society”.

The ABC alumni group, chaired by former ABC media watch host Jonathan Holmes, has also campaigned against the government, recently noting they would partner with GetUp to campaign against the privatisation of the broadcaster.

Neither the coalition nor labor have plans to do so.

In a video released by mr holmes this month, he said it would “support candidates who support a better-funded ABC”.

 

 

ABC Friends (Vic) on Instagram

